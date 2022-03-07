So it was not a radical idea when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued new enforcement guidelines last fall that urged deportation agents to focus their efforts on actual threats to public and national safety, as well as border security. As for long-term migrants, the bulk of whom are law-abiding, Mr. Mayorkas urged Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to use some common sense. “The fact that an individual is a removable noncitizen should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them,” he said.

The new rules remain the subject of legal challenges by Republican attorneys general and pushback from some ICE agents. The guidelines represent a potential sea change from the Trump years, when the agency’s leadership seemed as focused on making their numbers — by means of detention sweeps and other random arrests — as Wall Street bond traders.

Despite the resistance, however, they appear to be having a preliminary and positive effect of tailoring enforcement to unauthorized immigrants who are dangerous. In the first 13 months of the Biden administration, 44 percent of deported migrants had been convicted of felonies or aggravated felonies, compared with just 18 percent during the Trump administration, according to internal ICE figures. For the same period, there was also a sharp jump, compared with under the Trump administration, in the number of arrests of migrants who had earlier convictions for aggravated felonies.

At the same time, the number of migrants held in ICE detention facilities has dropped sharply. At the end of February, roughly 18,000 migrants were detained, and the vast majority had no criminal record or had committed only minor offenses, such as traffic violations, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. By contrast, nearly three times as many migrants were held for much of 2019, when the Trump anti-immigrant blitz was in full force.

The Trump mantra, as described by Thomas Homan, an official who led ICE during Mr. Trump’s administration, was to take “the handcuffs off law enforcement.” But Mr. Mayorkas is right that virtually every law enforcement agency, from local sheriffs’ departments to U.S. attorneys’ offices, exercises prosecutorial discretion — meaning they prioritize violators according to rational criteria. Immigration enforcement in the Trump years, animated by nativism, was robotically indiscriminate.

Many migrant advocates continue to cite enforcement actions they say are overzealous as proof that ICE’s rank-and-file officers are dragging their heels on the Biden administration’s priorities; some worry that deportation agents retain too much discretion and are free to flout the new guidelines.