P’nina McCabe, Fairfax
It is time to consider how to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next moves after he declares mission accomplished in Ukraine. Onward invasion and occupation of non-NATO member Moldova is a distinct possibility. Also, there is the perhaps irresistible opportunity from his view to move against the three NATO member Baltic states. That depends on how emboldened he feels.
To date, the West has failed to dissuade him. Attacking the Baltic states would accomplish two major Putin objectives: establish a land bridge to Kaliningrad and emasculate NATO’s Article 5 concerning collective defense. I know firsthand the latter has been a key Putin objective since at least 2009. The West is now confronted with a dictator who attacks under the shadow of nuclear weapons. His ambiguity regarding their use makes aggression into the Baltics a growing probability.
Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev acted belligerently during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, but President John F. Kennedy confronted him forcefully and defused a situation maddeningly close to nuclear war. The same resolution and decisiveness are required today to confine Mr. Putin’s onslaught to Ukraine. Hopefully, the Biden administration is already weighing sufficiently severe measures to implement in advance to prevent further invasion scenarios from playing out.
Gordon Drake, Centerville, Mass.
The writer is a retired Army officer who served at NATO headquarters from 2007 to 2016.