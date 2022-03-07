The March 2 news article “Some Russians praise Putin, while others risk going to jail to condemn him” showed that many Russians are against this war. Moreover, many have bravely opposed it publicly and felt the consequences (job loss, arrests). All measures — sanctions, airspace denial, loss of access to funds, etc. — are critical to repelling the Russian invasion. Even as those measures are taken, we should make it clear: The West is not an enemy of the Russian people, just this war. We should recognize the courageous people of conscience there — from senior diplomats to those in the general population — who have expressed opposition to this war and the territorial policies of Russia’s ruler.