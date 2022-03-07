We are a nation of laws, and the FBI is an organization dedicated to the rule of law. All of you learned that at Quantico and took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. You also know the country you are charged with protecting is often a messy place. We have always had divisive politics in the United States, going back to when Jefferson and Hamilton started savaging each other during the Washington administration.

But despite all the division, passion and anger, we have never had something like Jan. 6. We have never had a circumstance where Americans decided it was okay to physically interfere with the election procedures set out in our Constitution and laws. It can’t ever happen again. Among the great things about being in the FBI is that you have a role to play in ensuring it doesn’t.

And this isn’t about your politics or what news channel you watch after a long day with the Bureau. It isn’t about whether you believe local prosecutors weren’t tough enough on crimes committed during street demonstrations in the summer of 2020. It isn’t about whether — after all the court cases and investigations — you still believe the people on the Hill that day had legitimate grievances. It also isn’t about whether — having watched the videos of bear spray and tactical gear and the beating of police officers and the calls for hanging the vice president — you believe most of them were just good people led astray by a lying demagogue.

None of that matters because surely you agree on one thing: Jan. 6 can’t happen again. No Americans, whatever their politics, whatever their personal grievances, can ever again try to interfere in the operation of laws governing the election of a president. We have a Constitution and statutes and courts so a mob can’t rule in the United States. The FBI’s job is to send the message that it can never happen again, if we are to remain a nation under law.

Normally, when you make criminal cases, you are thinking about personal deterrence or incapacitation, two of the main goals of criminal prosecutions. That is, you are making a case to keep a bad guy from hurting someone else. Of course, there are Jan. 6 cases like that, and I suspect all agents agree that anybody who hit a cop or ransacked a room or conspired to violent sedition must be locked up.

But the Jan. 6 investigation is mostly about something you might not think about much in your normal caseload: general deterrence. It is about sending a message — a shock wave of deterrence — so future Americans, whether misled by a lying demagogue or rightfully concerned about the loss of their rights, never again assault the institutions of government. That means that even those who “merely” trespassed by following the crowd inside must be held accountable, even if only guilty of a misdemeanor. “Zero tolerance” is an overused phrase, but it fits here, if a lasting message of general deterrence is to be sent.

Anyone tempted to “merely” trespass with a future mob at the Capitol must understand that the FBI will find them, no matter how long it takes, and bring them to justice. Maybe “justice” for many of those cases is a sentence of probation. So why care about a no-jailtime misdemeanor case, when you have a caseload full of fraudsters, gangsters and child-sex offenders? Because of the message — even from misdemeanor convictions — which might be one of the most important you ever help send: Never again. Vote, argue, litigate, demonstrate. But don’t you dare interfere by force in the operation of this democracy. It can’t ever happen.