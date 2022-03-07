First, Mr. Putin’s rationale for war utterly lacks the necessary legal basis — or jus ad bellum, in legal Latin. Recognized at the post-World War II Nuremberg trials of accused Nazi war criminals, the crime of aggression was defined in a 1998 treaty establishing the International Criminal Court (ICC): “The planning, preparation, initiation or execution, by a person in a position effectively to exercise control over or to direct the political or military action of a State, of an act of aggression which, by its character, gravity and scale, constitutes a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations.” That perfectly fits Mr. Putin’s assault on United Nations member Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.

Next comes the issue of jus in bello — the lawfulness of the Russian military’s actual conduct on the battlefield. The basic rule is that there may be no deliberate targeting of civilians, and that collateral damage is legally tolerable only if it results from attacks that were themselves intended to hit military targets, with proportionate force. Obviously, those criteria leave a lot of room for debate — but not about the massive Russian shelling of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and other densely populated cities, which has struck schools, apartment buildings and hospitals. Hospitals are supposed to enjoy special protection because of international law’s requirement that medical care is provided impartially even amid war. Yet the World Health Organization says nine attacks have hit health facilities, health-care workers and ambulances since Feb. 24. Fleeing civilians are entitled to safe passage, yet one of the ugliest incidents of the war so far was Sunday’s sudden mortar attack on a civilian area of Irpin, outside of Kyiv, which killed four people, including an 8-year-old. Even when no one is killed or injured, artillery barrages such as those being unleashed by Russia can violate the laws of war, which expressly prohibit the “wanton destruction” of property.

