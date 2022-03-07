So, what are the lessons from the occupation in Ottawa and the rise of convoys around the world?

Above all, we have learned that our institutions are unable or unwilling to sufficiently tackle right-wing extremists. Institutions, of course, are driven by people who have interests, commitments and proclivities that encourage them to act in some ways and not in others. Law enforcement agencies and individuals sympathetic to the movement are a problem, whether outright collaborators or those inclined to give extremists the benefit of the doubt, or even take them at their word. Politicians who encourage and enable them are no better.

In federal states, such as Canada, the occupation in Ottawa was made worse by the fact that the three orders of government — municipal, provincial and federal — couldn’t manage to coordinate a breakfast order at a greasy spoon diner. As the city was brought to its knees, it was unclear who was in charge. The only thing clear was that everyone assumed or suggested it was someone else. Coordination gaps and slow reactions allowed the convoy to grow and become entrenched. Nearly every politician involved was an utter failure, with the exception of a handful, including mayoral hopeful Catherine McKenney.

It’s an open question whether Canada’s federal structure is equipped to deal with these sorts of challenges. If it’s not, is it due to the institutions and divisions of power in federalism itself? Or is it because of politicians who hide behind these arrangements to avoid making tough decisions? Or both? When in doubt, the answer is usually both. Either way, the status quo is unfit for purpose.

Far-right convoys and occupiers are a particular challenge for the left, given that some are inclined to draw false equivalencies between anti-vax, anti-government types and morally just movements — such as, for instance, Indigenous land defenders and their allies. There is no equivalence between the two, and when we discuss, assess and deal with these movements, they must be sorted accordingly. Inviting a crackdown that would criminalize disrupting infrastructure, for instance, simply encourages such an equivalence. It is sure to rebound on the left in such a way that conflates far-right occupiers with those who seek to protect Indigenous land and claims to territory — land stolen by colonialists that in some cases remains unceded.

The occupation in Ottawa ended, in part, by way of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canada’s history. The law, enacted in 1988 by a Conservative government, replaced the War Measures Act, a more expansive and invasive law once used by Trudeau’s father, Pierre, when he was prime minister. The use of the Emergencies Act should never have been necessary and the debate as to whether it was required should continue. A parliamentary committee is assessing the matter now.

Whatever they decide — keeping in mind that their proceedings will be influenced by partisan considerations — we must resist normalizing the Emergencies Act as a routine state tool. Whether Trudeau’s use of the act has set a precedent is up to future governments and parliaments to decide — it’s not a given. Insofar as the use of the Emergencies Act invites a potentially extraordinary curtailing of civil rights, it should be regarded warily at best.

The Ottawa occupation — and its offspring convoys from Paris to Washington and beyond — calls for a deep reckoning with the rising forces of the far right. It also calls for a close eye on the state, which too often uses such opportunities to grow in all the wrong ways, inviting crackdowns on civil liberties and mobilization against morally just protests.