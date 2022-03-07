She added that this was “ultimately a sign of weakness” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be “quite shocked now that we’ve got some collective action together.”

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton has also explained how his former boss enabled Putin. “It’s just not accurate to say Trump’s behavior somehow deterred the Russians,” Bolton said on Newsmax. Many have asked why Putin waited to attack Ukraine. Bolton’s answer is the most logical we’ve heard: Putin was waiting for Trump to withdraw from NATO in his second term.

Republicans have yet to break with Putin’s poodle or to account for their own betrayal of Ukraine in voting to acquit Trump for extorting Zelensky. If they had successfully reelected Trump, is there any doubt the NATO alliance would be in shambles and Ukraine left out in the cold?

But what a difference an election makes. President Biden has helped revitalize NATO — or, perhaps more accurately, has helped make it stronger than at any time since the Cold War. Instead of threatening, insulting and ignoring NATO, Biden from the start of his presidency corralled the member states, emphasized democracy as the unifying thread tying Europe to the United States, and reiterated again and again that other countries have the right to chart their own future.

In an article about the meticulous preparations Biden undertook in the weeks leading up to the invasion, the New York Times reports that American diplomats “had held hundreds of meetings with European officials” by the time Russia “began massing troops in the fall. In a striking break from practice, the C.I.A. disclosed detailed intelligence about Mr. Putin’s war plans, including so-called false-flag operations that Russia could use as a pretext to strike.” That unusual move “stripped Russia of any element of surprise.”

It takes nothing away from the Europeans — who now genuinely fear for their own security — to say that the response would not have been as robust or as fast without Biden’s planning.

Once the fighting began, the Pentagon leapt to action, arranging critical arms shipments. The day after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Ukrainian counterpart, the Times reports, “the White House approved another $350 million package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine that Pentagon officials said began flowing within days — lightning speed, as arms shipments go.” Now, we are considering a deal with Poland that would provide Ukraine with desperately needed aircraft.

The GOP’s belated cheering for Ukraine should not disguise the inconvenient and damning fact that until a couple of weeks ago, Republicans failed to challenge Trump’s efforts to placate and embolden Putin. They never broke with him, even after he betrayed our security interests and those of Europe. They still contemplate reelecting him. Former vice president Mike Pence now says there is no place in his party for Putin apologists. Too bad he worked for one and fought to reelect him.