According to a Feb. 24 report in the Virginia Mercury, Reeves said in a fundraising email: “No leader respects Joe Biden and no enemy of America fears him.” And Kiggans tweeted a statement that Biden had abandoned allies in Afghanistan and failed to thwart aggression by adversaries such as China, North Korea and Russia.

Political observers treat midterm congressional elections as referendums on the president. The president’s party usually loses seats. And there is plenty of reason to expect that this fall with Biden’s low approval ratings. Spanberger’s and Luria’s seats will be among the most fiercely contested as Republicans seek a net turnaround of seven or more seats to take control of the House.

Biden could not dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from trying to take a country that was part of the Soviet bloc. He lagged European nations such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland and even Switzerland in imposing some economic sanctions that have paralyzed Russia’s banks, its currency, its stock market and its overall economy. Yet as the invasion entered its second week, the United States and its NATO allies appeared more unified than at any point since the depths of the Cold War, as Ukraine won global admiration for its courageous fight against a nuclear power.

Polls show that the public broadly faults Biden for his response to the lingering pandemic and its related societal and economic disruptions, including the worst inflation in more than 40 years.

Yet Republicans cannot rely only on weaponizing Biden’s perceived failings and low public approval.

Waging a campaign exclusively or even primarily on the performance of a president or partisan majorities in Congress ignores that House races often turn on local issues and personalities, especially incumbency factors. Voters’ opinions of their own representatives don’t neatly track with their views of the president.

In 2014, for instance, Rep. Eric Cantor (R-Va.), then the House majority whip with prospects of becoming speaker, was stunned in the GOP primary by then-unknown Dave Brat. Cantor had lost touch with GOP conservatives back home, but his defeat rocked Washington.

Brat served two terms before losing to Spanberger in the 2018 midterms. She brought strong national security credentials as a former CIA officer and now serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She’s been something of a rebel in her party, rebuking progressives in a conference call shortly after Democrats lost House seats in 2020, thus complicating GOP efforts to brand her as too liberal.

“We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again,” she said, warning angrily that if the party reprises its 2020 tactics, it would get “torn apart in 2022,” according to reporting from The Post.

Luria serves on the House Armed Services, Homeland Security and Veterans Affairs committees. She’s supporting legislation that Biden promoted in his State of the Union speech to aid veterans suffering respiratory ailments from exposure to toxic burn pits.

Another potential tripwire for Reeves and Kiggans in using Biden’s Ukraine response against Spanberger and Luria would be their answers when asked whether they prefer the approach of former president Donald Trump, their party’s dominant figure.

Widely viewed as deferential toward Putin bordering on sycophancy, Trump finds himself at odds with near-universal condemnation of Russia’s president, including most within the GOP. In a recent radio interview, Trump lauded Putin’s invasion as “genius” and “savvy.”

That’s an inevitable question that Republicans must handle gingerly. Disclaim Trump’s pro-Putin record and they invite retribution from his MAGA followers in nomination contests. Back it and they galvanize suburban voters against them in November.