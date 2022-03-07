Although one could argue over the definition of the term “divisive” and the fact that critical race theory is not part of K-12 education, the larger issue is how this came about. Without substantial conversations with our highly qualified educators, parents and members of Virginia’s multicultural, multilingual communities, Ms. Balow decided what was best for Virginia schools was to rescind all diversity and equity programming and resources.
If we looked more deeply into the demographics of Virginia, and beyond race, we would find more than 240 active languages and associated cultural groups engaged in our K-12 schools. Using language diversity alone as a measure of the complexity of our citizenry, it is obvious that officials should spend more time before rescinding any programs, much less those that support our students and communities. Virginia also welcomed more than 4,000 Afghan refugees, including school-age children, within the past year, and the state might welcome refugees from the Ukraine.
When Mr. Youngkin signed the executive order and Ms. Balow put a campaign promise ahead of knowing deeply about the needs of our students and communities in Virginia, they forfeited the right to lead our schools.
Bev Shaklee, Oakton