Russia invaded Ukraine to compel it to become a Russian satellite, perhaps even to annex it forcibly. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been clear about these aims from the outset, so Russian victory would involve removing the duly elected Ukrainian government and ensuring that a new puppet leadership would not just disavow any interest in joining the European Union or NATO but decisively reorient toward the east. These core goals appeared again in Putin’s newly announced “peace” proposals. A Russian victory means the end to Ukrainian freedom.

Western efforts have thus far focused on denying Russia the ability to force these terms on an unwilling Ukrainian people. Economic sanctions are intended to cripple Russia’s ability to fight, while military aid gives Ukraine’s fighters the means to resist the Russian onslaught. Tens of thousands of promised Javelin antitank missiles and Stinger anti-air missiles will help the Ukrainians thwart the Russian advance. If its progress can be halted, Russia will be unable to force Ukraine to comply with its demands, thereby preserving Ukraine’s freedom. That’s what Russia’s defeat means.

But that’s only the start of matters. If its advance is halted, Russia will still occupy much newly seized Ukrainian territory, especially in the country’s south along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. It will also still possess Crimea and control the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Understandably, Ukraine is not going to settle for that. President Volodymyr Zelensky will want to retake Ukrainian territory and restore the borders promised to it in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

So that’s what Ukrainian victory means. And for the West, backing that effort would require much different levels and types of military support. Ukraine cannot retake its conquered lands without offensive weaponry — meaning lots of tanks, armored personnel carriers and artillery. It also would require an extensive supply of airplanes, both fighters and close-support planes capable of bombing Russian ground troops, along with modern, large-scale anti-air weaponry.

Providing all this, of course, would put the United States and its European allies in a much more aggressive posture toward Russia. Putin might use that as a pretext for escalating the conflict himself, either by fighting NATO resupply efforts on NATO territory or openly threatening or even invading the Baltic NATO countries. Both would require a direct NATO military response against Russian forces, and the odds of dangerous, further escalation between nuclear-armed combatants would increase dramatically.

The current logic of the West’s commitment would seem to point toward an outcome whereby Russia effectively retreats once its military is stymied and economic sanctions strangle its economy. I suppose that might happen, but Zelensky isn’t likely to stop pushing for Western aid if it does not — and then the United States and Europe will have to decide if they want to do what it takes to help Ukraine to win or if it is comfortable with mere Russian defeat.

Our hearts will incline us to back a rapid Ukrainian victory. There’s no doubt who the aggressor is and has been for 20 years here. From the 2004 poisoning of Viktor Yushchenko, the pro-Western Ukrainian presidential candidate, to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in 2014 to his own words, Putin has shown that he does not want to permit any Ukrainian government to join the West. The invasion is simply the latest and most brutal proof of Putin’s designs.

Our heads, though, should give us pause. NATO is simply not prepared to defend its border against Russian invasion. It will take years for the European members to build the necessary military capacity to defend the Baltic states effectively. Poland and Romania, two other NATO states threatened by Russian military deployments, also need time to build defenses. It is unwise to risk a potential escalation that the alliance is currently unprepared to meet. Some hard decisions about the limits of Western involvement will have to be made.