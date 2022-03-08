No one likes high gas prices unless they work at an oil company. Already, Internet message boards are lighting up with Americans worried they can’t afford summer trips in their RV or, worse, will struggle to pay for a fill-up to get to work. Even those who don’t have cars will feel the pinch as costs rise to transport and ship goods to grocery stores and homes.
But there’s widespread agreement in the United States that Vladimir Putin must be punished for invading Ukraine and killing innocent people. Stopping purchases of Russian oil and natural gas, as President Biden announced Tuesday, is one of the best ways the world has to hit back at Putin.
Biden and congressional leaders from both parties need to make it clear that paying $4 — or even $4.50 — for gas is a price worth paying to defend democracy and international order and stop funding Putin’s war. Poll after poll shows huge bipartisan support for this move, even if it drives up energy costs. But the reality is the United States was obtaining only about 3 percent of its crude oil imports from Russia. (That figure is 8 percent when including all oil and refined imports.) The real question is whether the European Union — which gets about 40 percent of its gas from Russia — will do a similar ban (or even a partial one).
The message from Biden and other world leaders should be that more economic pain is coming but the sacrifice is worth it. Prices aren’t rising just for gas. Wheat is at a record high. So are nickel and aluminum. These sky-high prices are only starting to filter into the global economy.
But the sanctions are taking their intended toll. Russia is almost certainly in a deep recession already. The dramatic plunge of the ruble has caused Russians to horde U.S. dollars and the value of the overall Russian economy to be cut in half since the invasion (at least in dollar terms). Global companies have rushed to exit Russia, further eroding its chances of a rebound for years.
The unfortunate reality is the European Union will likely to fall into a recession as well, even if it doesn’t impose a full ban on purchases of Russian energy. “Stagflation” — the dreaded combination of low or no growth and high prices — is likely in Europe. While the United States enters this crisis in a much stronger position than the E.U., and is far less dependent on Russia, slower growth and higher prices are also inevitable here. The Federal Reserve needs to be especially clear-eyed about the rapidly increasing risk of stagflation at home.
What lessons can we learn from 2008, when gas prices were last this high? Three things stand out. First, that episode helped usher in the nation’s shale gas boom as domestic producers revved up in response to high prices. Today, the number of oil rigs is rising again, albeit slowly. Second, high gas prices caused Americans to buy smaller cars. This time around, expect a switch to hybrid and electric vehicles. Third, Congress will likely need to pass aid to help lower-income families manage these costs, much as Congress did with extra funding to help pay energy bills in 2008 and 2009.
The typical American drives about 14,000 miles a year. The gas price hike in the past week alone will add about $300 a year in extra costs just at the pump if prices hold steady. If prices go higher, that burden will increase. Congress has demonstrated bipartisan willingness to go after Putin, including with a ban on Russian oil imports. Lawmakers should show equal support for helping vulnerable Americans through this period if prices remain at record levels.
Putin underestimated the bravery and fortitude of the Ukrainian people. He misjudged the unity of the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, Japan and even Switzerland to enact joint sanctions. One of the last big tests is whether Americans and Europeans are willing to pay higher energy prices in an effort to hurt Putin where he is most vulnerable.