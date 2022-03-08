The Supreme Court has just overturned that ruling and ordered that the death sentence be reinstated.

Now, the life-or-death question is whether President Biden, who has expressed deep concerns about the death penalty and holds the power to commute federal death sentences, will confront the central reality of our capital punishment processes.

Story continues below advertisement

The fact is, our adversary system can never generate the individualized moral judgment that the modern death penalty requires. Tsarnaev’s case shows why.

Advertisement

The annals of death-penalty litigation bulge with horrific lawyers. We have prosecutors who hide evidence, encourage perjury or showcase bogus forensic science. We have drunken defenders, buffoon defenders and defenders who refer to their clients by the n-word. Those miserable lawyers are an indictment of the capital punishment system in operation.

Don’t let them distract you.

If you have followed the Tsarnaev story, you have watched some of the most dedicated and accomplished lawyers in the country demonstrate the bankruptcy of the capital punishment system in principle.

Story continues below advertisement

The reality is brutally simple. Great lawyers can’t supply the understanding of an individual that a moral judgment requires. They won’t even try. The prosecutors used their skills to get Tsarnaev killed; the defenders used theirs to keep him alive.

Advertisement

The prosecutors’ strategy is to collapse the actor into the act. The details of the life of a Tsarnaev simply get in prosecutors’ way. Prosecutors want a silhouette.

What sort of person is Tsarnaev? The prosecutors’ answer is “the sort of person who would commit these murders.” They don’t care what representation of Tsarnaev the defense offers; beneath that representation the murderer abides, and always did.

Story continues below advertisement

The defenders represent the defendant by a process that goes by the Orwellian term “humanizing.” They must commit themselves to a particular version of a human, then portray only that version, and as vividly as possible.

But where do they start? Ask Tsarnaev? How many of us know ourselves well enough to assist with that challenge? Is there reason to think that Tsarnaev, seeing complex family and cultural dynamics from inside a teenager’s isolated world, ever had much understanding of them?

Advertisement

Besides, no relationship in which one partner holds the other’s life in her hands will be free of the distorting effects of power. Silence and concealment are the reflex of the vulnerable in the presence of the powerful. All the raw materials for a portrait — the school records, medical records, tests — are warped by similar dynamics. No capital defendant, no matter how much he likes his lawyers, can be anything but panicked by the possibilities that disclosure might bring down on him.

Story continues below advertisement

And assembling a courtroom mosaic to portray a capital defendant is like handling nitroglycerin.

Defenders in death cases don’t lie or make things up. But they do leave things out, because before they put anything in, they must perform a harrowing analysis of whether some trivial fact gets their client killed. Some information — a mental health evaluation, for example — can open the door to damaging reframing by the prosecutors: It’s too dangerous to share.

Advertisement

No one can be certain how a juror — the crucial juror — will react to any fact. Will he see Tsarnaev’s flat calm at the counsel table as a terrified adolescent’s shutdown, or as evidence of sociopathy?

Story continues below advertisement

At the end of Tsarnaev’s trial, the jurors voted on the fate of a portrait — on the life or death of the courtroom effigy that substituted for Tsarnaev.

But when jurors vote for death, there will be an execution. Then, the effigy will not suffice, and the actual human, not the “humanized” courtroom construction, will be substituted and strapped to the gurney.

The prisoner executed will be a stranger to the jurors who condemned him.

And despite the thousands of stories we’ve read about him, Tsarnaev will remain a stranger to the community for which the jurors acted.