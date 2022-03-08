Judicial leaders need to make it clear that a good man does not encourage an angry, vicious mob to overrun a security perimeter. A good man does not beat police officers on the head with PVC pipe. A good man doesn’t justify his harmful actions by claiming he was pushed forward or blame antifa. Unlike Mr. Wilson, a good man accepts his responsibility without lame excuses.
The police officers who for hours held the front line trying to keep Mr. Wilson and other violent individuals from reaching elected officials and desecrating the citadel of U.S. democracy are the good men and women.
Maribeth Oakes, Takoma Park