“Nearly all” previously allocated funding has been used, according to the White House. The achievements accomplished by these resources are impressive: ensuring that more than 215 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, purchasing 1.2 billion doses of vaccines for global distribution, ordering an initial 20 million courses of antiviral pills, securing 1 billion coronavirus tests to be distributed free to Americans, and other efforts in response to the delta and omicron surges.

Now, the White House is asking Congress for additional funding to purchase more vaccines and treatments, maintain existing testing capability and prepare for future variants.

This is a reasonable request. The resources approved in the past were never expected to cover pandemic costs in perpetuity. As the virus evolves, the response has to as well. We now have a road map to keep covid-19 under control; surely it makes sense to fully fund it.

Another way to think about this is to consider the consequences of not providing supplemental funding. Our supply of monoclonal antibodies will run out as early as May, an administration official told me, unless additional orders are placed soon. By July, the federal government expects to be out of Evusheld — a preventive antibody therapy to protect the immunocompromised that is already in short supply.

In addition, more oral antiviral treatments need to be ordered soon, or other countries could outcompete the United States for limited supplies. Early treatment depends on widely accessible testing. According to the administration official, as many as 11,500 free testing locations could shutter in the spring unless additional funding is forthcoming. And there won’t be resources to develop, purchase or distribute vaccines should new variants arise.

These are worst-case scenarios that we shouldn’t even have to contemplate. Early in the pandemic, Americans died because we didn’t have vaccines or effective treatments. Later surges were complicated by insufficient testing. Now, we have the scientific capability to protect against infection and to prevent severe disease. How tragic would it be if Americans continued to suffer and die simply because elected officials refused to provide needed resources?

Democratic lawmakers are expected to fold the covid-19 request into a major spending bill that includes support for Ukraine. But three dozen Republican senators have signaled that they may be unwilling to approve the coronavirus aid. In a March 2 letter to the White House led by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), they noted that nearly $6 trillion has already been allocated for pandemic relief. That amount covered stimulus checks, rental relief, child tax credits, unemployment support, and grants to state and local governments, among many other priorities. The senators cited a lack of transparency on spending and called for better accounting of funds, including exact expenditures by the federal government, disbursements to state and local jurisdictions, and metrics of effectiveness.

These Republicans are justifiably concerned. In December, the U.S. Secret Service uncovered that criminals stole nearly $100 billion in pandemic relief funds. A Post investigation published in February revealed “immense fraud” and inadequate safeguards attributable to the huge influx of funding relative to limited watchdog capabilities.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said last week that he thinks “there’s just a general belief that there’s a lot of money out there still floating around. And that before we put more out, we need to get an accounting for that.” I agree with him and his colleagues that there needs to be much better oversight of federal funds. The Biden administration owes the American people a thorough, public investigation of the resources spent thus far. They must prosecute those who committed fraud and set up mechanisms to prevent future misuse.

But just because previous funding could have been better managed doesn’t mean that current resources should be held hostage. Investigations may eventually recover unaccounted-for funds, but we can’t afford to delay sustaining covid-19 efforts. Moreover, $22.5 billion is a drop in the bucket out of the nearly $6 trillion primarily spent on reducing the harm of the pandemic — it’s foolish to withhold what amounts to 0.36 percent of the total aid. The right solution would be for Congress to demand retrospective accounting and additional safeguards going forward, while also treating this new funding request with the urgency it plainly deserves.