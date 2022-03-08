If we want to render ourselves less susceptible to the havoc that Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela occasionally wreak around the world, we’re going to have to face facts.

The fact is that U.S. energy policy — to seek environmental sustainability and energy independence, while keeping gas cheap — mires us in contradictions and leaves us geopolitically vulnerable.

Ramping up oil and gas production is part of the solution, as Republicans argue. So is increased use of renewables, as Democrats argue — though another fact that needs facing is that it will be years before green alternatives replace very much of the 88 percent of U.S. primary energy that comes from fossil fuels and nuclear power. Putin is a threat in the here and now.

In addition to taking advantage of its domestic production capacity, the United States must exercise more control over its share of global demand. A substantial increase in the federal gas tax would put powerful market forces — which our adversaries have been exploiting — to work on behalf of U.S. national security.

Of course, a gas tax raised from its current level — 18.4 cents per gallon — would sting consumers. Thereafter, though, they would adjust by consuming less, which would, over time, weaken the pricing power of Russia and OPEC (and, indeed, domestic companies).

To the extent that drivers could not reduce their consumption — demand for gas is relatively “inelastic” in economic parlance — the tax increase would “stick.” This is a feature, not a bug: both a long-term incentive to conserve and a long-term revenue stream for the government — the U.S. government, not the ones in Moscow, Riyadh, Tehran and Caracas.

Instead of funding those tyrannies, more of the dollars that drivers pay at the pump could be put to work in this country, building highways or mass transit, or reducing the deficit, or bolstering our national defense.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that a 35 cent per gallon tax increase on gas and diesel would raise $512 billion over 10 years. In 2018, a study for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that a 25-cent increase would reduce consumption of 30 million to 35 million barrels of gasoline per year.

Admittedly, this suggests that we would have to increase the tax much more than 25 cents to put a significant dent in current annual consumption, which exceeds 3 billion barrels. (Reality check: Total average U.S. gas taxes, state and federal, were 52 cents per gallon in 2019, as compared to an average of $2.24 in other industrialized countries.)

What matters most, though, is a commitment to dampen consumption through ups and downs in the business cycle — and through geopolitical crises, thus improving the United States’ freedom to act in its own interests.

A gas tax is no panacea. It might help avoid a repeat of the current situation, though. President Biden finds himself justifiably punishing Russia by banning imports of its crude oil, and telling Americans that possible higher gas prices are the cost of "defending freedom” — while the short-term profits go either to other foreign producers or Big Oil.

As if this wartime windfall for the Saudis and Exxon isn’t confusing enough, the Biden administration has just put out some diplomatic feelers to the Russian-backed dictatorship in Venezuela, seeking a deal whereby the United States would drop sanctions on Venezuelan crude imports the Trump administration imposed in 2019. Venezuelan oil is interchangeable with oil from Russia, imports of which the United States ramped up in the first place to offset what it had lost by sanctioning — Venezuela.

Obviously, a higher gas tax is a nonstarter right now — economically and politically. Even before Putin’s invasion, expensive gas made for a cheap Republican talking point, to which six Democratic senators — four facing reelection — responded by calling for a suspension of the existing federal gas tax.

Once this emergency passes, though, politicians are going to have to level with the public: The federal gas tax has not been raised since 1993, which means it has been cut 50 percent in real terms, and is long overdue for adjustment. Painful as filling up feels now, gas prices actually remain well within historical norms, adjusted for inflation.

The alternative, imposing higher federal fuel-economy standards on car manufacturers, is politically expedient because the costs to consumers are less transparent. Yet, a 2013 study by MIT’s Global Change program found that higher gas taxes were a far more cost-effective way to reduce fuel consumption.