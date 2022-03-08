Yet access to information differs from any physical good that a firm might withhold. The Russian regime has made substantial use of state-run “news” channels on social media sites to spread propaganda both at home and abroad, but the opposition and everyday civilians gain just as much — if not more — from the ability to see and to share real stories that diverge from the Kremlin-sponsored narrative. This is especially true now that Russia’s independent outlets have been almost entirely silenced.

This push and pull explains why Russia has banned Facebook but not, so far, the company’s properties more widely used in that country: Instagram and WhatsApp. The state wants these services to continue to exist, but only on its own terms. Booting out Facebook is a way of intimidating TikTok, Twitter, Google’s YouTube and more into complying with escalating demands from regulator Roskomnadzor — to stop fact-checking, say, or to stop showing “false” pro-Ukrainian ads. The platforms shouldn’t buckle to the pressure, but neither should they abandon Russia altogether. Instead, they should do all they can to prevent their abuse, whether that means banning Russian state-run media worldwide or disciplining authorities’ other accounts for spreading dangerous disinformation.

Already, however, some firms have pulled away. Most alarmingly, Cogent Communications, a leading carrier of Internet data internationally, cut ties with its Russian clients, thereby crushing a bit of the Web’s backbone. (On Tuesday, a second major carrier, Lumen, did the same.) The move, Cogent says, was necessary to prevent its networks from being harnessed by Russia for cyberattacks and other nefariousness — but the decision nonetheless threatens to cut the citizenry off from the outside world. TikTok recently announced that it would suspend the posting of video from Russia in response to the nation’s “fake” news law, saying in a statement that it had “no choice.”