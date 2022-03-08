We do not know if Ukraine or Russia will win. But I want to believe that participatory democracy, freedom of speech, conscience and the press, and inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are more moral, more humane and more powerful than the desperate tyrant’s sword.

Susan Dunn, Williamstown, Mass.

The March 5 news article “Biden struggles to elevate Americans’ views on economy” noted that “Biden officials on Friday cited the danger of higher prices at the gas pump as they weighed whether to ban U.S. purchases of Russian oil.” Democrats often criticize Republicans, and rightly so, for placing party above country on many important issues. The Biden administration should not expose itself to the same criticism over this issue. It is hard to imagine Americans accepting the purchase of products from Hitler’s Germany during World War II. Neither should we be buying products from Putin’s Russia today.

Robert F. Benson, Silver Spring

This is the moment when the United States should be actively setting up an initial evaluation procedure, an aviation shuttle and reception process to take in a fair percentage of the refugees from Ukraine, probably under temporary protected status. I believe volunteerism will bear the majority of the burden of support these people will need, but the U.S. government and Congress must initiate the process.

Allan Barlow, Washington

Hostility toward Russians in the United States merely earning a living is a shocking display of misguided prejudice [“In a very difficult spot,” Sports, March 5]. Russians living in the United States typically work for a living like the rest of us. They have nothing to do with the Putin-managed debacle in Ukraine. Whether it is a Russian NHL star on a payroll earning megadollars or an entry-level Russian worker in Queens, they deserve the same respect we would give to a Canadian hockey star and a young Russian worker.

This anti-Russian prejudice improperly extends the action in the international community banning Russian government-sponsored competitive events such as, most recent, gymnastics. If the Russian government is not directly or indirectly involved, let’s move on.

Jack Lahr, Annapolis

Sorry, hockey fans! The National Hockey League and team owners must follow the example of the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the Munich Philharmonic and other cultural organizations. This is no less than a war about the survival of civilized life. It is also uniquely Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Statements such as “I’m against all wars” won’t do.

Russian hockey players must expressly disavow all support for Mr. Putin. If not, even the greatest hockey athlete of all time must be sent home.