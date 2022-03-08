In President Biden’s State of the Union address, he rightly said , “We’ll never give up on vaccinating more Americans.” But it is time to stop offering vaccine-hesitant Americans an indefinite invitation to be vaccinated for free.

Mark Twain, in writing about Tom Sawyer persuading neighborhood children to pay to whitewash a fence, shared an important insight: Many will gladly pay for things they won’t accept for free. Those who take more than six months to get vaccinated once eligible should be charged at least a nominal fee. Such a deadline would lead to more Americans getting lifesaving coronavirus vaccinations.