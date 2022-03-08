Since 2015, when Putin dispatched his troops to Syria to help President Bashar al-Assad maintain his hold on power, the Russian military has been attacking civilians in opposition-held areas, reportedly committing war crimes on a regular basis by targeting hospitals, schools and critical infrastructure. Those tactics are now being used in several Ukrainian cities, complete with attacks on fleeing families and credible reports of illegal weapons such as cluster bombs. Last week, the International Criminal Court said it would “immediately proceed” with an investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The Syrian Civil Defense force, known as the White Helmets, has been working to rescue, evacuate and give emergency care to civilians under attack since 2014. The all-volunteer force says it has saved more than 100,000 civilian lives and that at least 252 of its members have been killed in the process. Now, the White Helmets are turning their attention to Putin’s latest victims.

“We are here to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in any way we can,” Raed Al Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets, told me in an interview. Putin’s goal is to break the will of the civilian population, he said, and there are no limits to the savagery of his troops. “The Russian military has no principles. They respect no human rights. They have no standards or ethics,” Saleh said. “The Ukrainians are facing the most ferocious, unethical, criminal killing machine that exists in the world today, which we have been facing for the last seven years.”

The White Helmets are preparing a series of videos to help Ukrainian civilians learn civil defense tasks, such as how to handle unexploded rockets or how best to evacuate a building under attack. They are also preparing lists of supplies and equipment Ukrainian rescue and evacuation teams will need. They’re even ready to send in staff.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians can learn from the White Helmets’ experience. Saleh recommends, for example, that the Ukrainians organize their civil defense forces inside each city by separating them into small teams of four or five people, dispersed geographically with small, quick vehicles that can easily speed to an attack site. Don’t establish any large or permanent headquarters, he warned, because they, too, will become targets for Russian bombs.

Short-range walkie-talkies are best for communications, he said, rather than cellular or Internet communications, which can be tracked by the Russians and might not work in an attack zone anyway. Also, some team members should be deployed to monitor the skies for planes, because that’s often a better early warning system than radars or sirens.

Understanding the Russian military’s cruel tactics can also save lives, Saleh said. For example, the Russian air force is notorious for what are called “double tap” strikes. Russian planes attack civilians, wait for first responders to arrive and then attack the first responders.

“One thing that we learned is, after the initial attack, you’ve got about seven to nine minutes, tops, to be able to do anything in that area, before they can hit it again,” Saleh said. “So, those seven to nine minutes are really important.”

The Ukrainians should establish small medical outposts around the city that can handle minor injuries and take the pressure off larger hospitals, Saleh said. But keep those secret and move them often, he warned, or they will be targeted by the Russian military as well.

Despite being widely recognized in the West for their heroism and bravery, the White Helmets have been the constant target of a massive disinformation campaign by the Russian government and the Assad regime, falsely accusing them of being terrorists. Saleh said Putin hates them not just because they save lives, but because they document Russian war crimes in the process.

“The GoPro camera is the best way to fight Russian disinformation,” he said. “Remain truthful. Report the reality on the ground. Because at the end of the day, the facts are the facts.”

There are some things the Syrians have learned not to do. Do not give GPS locations of medical facilities to the United Nations, which may claim it needs the information to keep them safe. The Russians will use that information to target them. Never let Moscow have any say or control over how humanitarian aid is distributed, even when it’s a U.N. program. The Kremlin will use that power to starve out civilian populations, as it is doing in Syria now.

So how do you persuade thousands of people to put their own lives on the line to help others? “There is no greater honor than doing this work,” Saleh told me, adding that it’s the duty and privilege of the rescue workers to save people who represent the future of their country.

Even though some Syrians are reportedly being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, the vast majority of Syrians are ready to help Ukrainians fight the Russian invaders, he said. Ukrainians are showing impressive strength and bravery. But there’s still a long way to go.