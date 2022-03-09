(iStock)Thanks to Christina Cipriano for her March 4 Friday Opinion essay, “Dear parents: Don’t just tell your kids not to ‘stare’ at mine." Her message was as beautiful as her son’s sparkling smile.Susan Korfanty, Madison, Va.Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.ArrowRightComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticlePOPULAR OPINIONS ARTICLESHAND CURATEDThe sad, strange saga of Mark Meadows’s dream homeOpinion•March 8, 2022In my advanced high school history textbook, it’s as if women didn’t existOpinion•January 1, 2022Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’Opinion•March 8, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...