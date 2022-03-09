In a letter last month to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, for example, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) opined that we shouldn’t insist on Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO and “go to war with Russia over Ukraine’s fate.” Instead, he argued, “we must aid Ukraine in a manner that aligns with the American interests at stake and preserves our ability to deny Chinese hegemony in the Indo-Pacific.” Hawley had it exactly wrong, as have all the Trump enablers. The conflict has never been between defending Europe or holding China in check. Biden and his administration understand that the essential contest now is between liberal and illiberal regimes — wherever the latter are located.

At a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday, CIA Director William J. Burns explained, “I think President Xi [Jinping] and the Chinese leadership are a little bit unsettled by what they’re seeing in Ukraine.” The last thing China wants, Burns explained, is a resolute NATO alliance bound together by common democratic values and more determined to achieve energy independence from autocratic regimes. China’s leaders, as he put it, are nervous about “the way in which Vladimir Putin has driven Europeans and Americans much closer together.”

In other words, by attending to our alliances and standing up for democracy and national sovereignty, the West becomes more formidable in the eyes of Chinese leaders. With the West’s newfound unity, Xi cannot be thrilled that he has deepened ties to a pariah regime. Burns describes it as wariness over “the reputational damage that can come by their close association with President Putin.”

China faces another challenge posed by the resolute Western response: our tough export sanctions that threaten to snare Chinese firms. “Gina Raimondo, the secretary of commerce, issued a stern warning Tuesday to Chinese companies that might defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia, saying the United States would cut them off from American equipment and software they need to make their products,” the New York Times reports. “China and Russia have strengthened their trade ties in recent years, and the Chinese government has expressed some solidarity with the Russian government despite the invasion. But China does not have the ability to make the world’s most advanced semiconductors, Ms. Raimondo said, and Chinese companies that continue to supply Russia would face harsh penalties.” While Chinese leaders might root for a fellow autocracy to take on the Western alliance, they might be less enthusiastic if the price is economic harm to China.

China’s recent statement encouraging talks and urging “maximum restraint” might reflect its growing unease with its feeble junior partner in Moscow. Beijing seems less enthusiastic by the day about a disruption in the international order, especially one in which the West seems to have woken from its self-destructive “America First” phase. China, as the Times reports, “has softened its tone, expressing grief over civilian casualties. It has cast itself as an impartial party, calling for peace talks and for the war to stop as soon as possible.”

