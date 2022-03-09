Republicans are widely claiming the situation indicts Biden’s energy policies. They say prioritizing the transition to green energy has left us overly dependent on Russian oil, and that we should redouble staking our future on fossil fuels. At the same time, they’re openly signaling plans to attack Democrats for any additional gas price hike resulting from banning those oil imports.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Democrats have largely responded to all this with polite fact checks and pleas for unity. But in an interview, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) offered another approach: he said Democrats should get more aggressive.

“Democrats need to be on the offense,” Murphy told us. “Explain to the American people who the prime beneficiary of these Republican calls for more drilling will be. It’s not Ukraine. It’s not the American people. It’s the oil industry.”

Republicans claim the invasion has demonstrated that the United States is not sufficiently “energy independent” and thus should do less to transition away from fossil fuels. They say this is why gas prices are high right now, and why we’re overly dependent on Russian oil at exactly the wrong moment.

Story continues below advertisement

For instance, one GOP political group is attacking Democrats with atrociously dishonest ads blaming today’s gas prices on Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. The ads blames this for our dependence on Russian oil, which means U.S. oil purchases are “helping Russia fund their invasion," all thanks to Biden.

Advertisement

Glenn Kessler demonstrates why this is nonsense from start to finish: Keystone wouldn’t be operating now even if Biden hadn’t stopped it, and we purchase a small fraction of our oil from Russia. And Biden is now moving to halt those imports.

Democrats do make these points. But they could do more to go on offense over this issue, say, by pointing out that GOP calls for a slower transition away from fossil fuels is exactly what the oil industry wants.

Story continues below advertisement

“What Republicans are proposing doesn’t have much to do at all with lowering domestic prices or helping Ukraine,” Murphy told us. “The biggest beneficiary,” he added, would be “the oil industry, its CEOs and investors.”

As for the Republican demand for “energy independence,” as long as we’re filling our cars with a liquid whose price is determined on global markets, that’s not really attainable in the way Republicans mean it.

Advertisement

Indeed, the foundation of the GOP claim — that oil companies are constrained from producing more by Biden administration environmental policies — is false. An executive order suspending new drilling permits on public lands was halted in court, and as the administration never tires of pointing out, oil companies hold thousands of such permits that they aren’t using.

Story continues below advertisement

Rather than yearning to produce more, the oil companies couldn’t be happier with the current situation. They’re making extraordinary profits, thanks to prices that shot up from their pandemic lows even before the Ukraine invasion.

One irony here is that Republicans support almost all of Biden’s policy responses to the Ukraine invasion, while simultaneously decrying him as soft on Putin. They don’t want a no-fly zone that could start World War III. They back the harsh financial punishment the United States is inflicting on Russia. Nor can they credibly complain about Biden’s success in getting allies to join the response.

Advertisement

Yet Republicans have nonetheless kept up the refrain that Russia launched its invasion now because it sensed Biden’s weakness, juxtaposed against the comical assertion of Donald Trump’s alleged strength.

Story continues below advertisement

But Democrats seem oddly reluctant to respond by calling out the Putinist elephant in the room: That Republicans defended Trump for years as he sought to align our interests with those of Putin and against those of Ukraine, NATO and the West.

Asked if Democrats could hit back harder on this front, Murphy noted an asymmetry. With a Democrat in the White House in the role of rallying a unified country in defense of Ukraine, Democrats feel constrained against overly harsh Ukraine-oriented political attacks in a way Republicans do not.

“I’m torn,” Murphy told us. “I want Americans to understand how disingenuous Republicans are, having supported Trump’s attacks on Ukraine for four years.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“But I also know that it’s important to keep Republicans and Democrats together in order to show American strength to the world and try to get good policy passed for Ukraine,” Murphy continued.

Still, even if that’s understandable, the result may be that voters only hear the GOP drumbeat about alleged Biden weakness without hearing the obvious pushback to it.