We quickly went to virtual services, and promoted as well as made our facilities available for vaccinations and testing. We prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable and commit to hybrid services indefinitely so that members and visitors (who have joined us from near and far) can find a welcome. We would be glad for Tory Cross (and others) to participate via Facebook or contact our pastors to receive a Zoom link.
I have a challenging health history. The first time I returned to in-person services was Feb. 27 — a full two years after the last time. I did so because I am vaccinated and boosted and because high-quality masks are required (and provided), air exchange/filtration measures are in place, seating is spaced out, and cases and hospitalization rates are declining. (And I “zoomed” outside quickly when the service was over so as not to be in closer contact with others than I would feel comfortable with.)
Was it perfect? No. I was sad that a few people wore less-effective cloth masks and that one person wore a mask improperly. I pray that we will all love one another and consider others needs above our own, as Jesus commanded.
Denise M. Giacomozzi, Rockville