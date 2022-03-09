In her March 3 op-ed, “A glimpse of the maskless future,” Leana S. Wen argued that the country can soon go maskless.

Nearly everyone at the State of the Union address, her example, was fully vaccinated and boosted, and everyone had to be tested. But only 65 percent of Americans are “fully vaccinated.” In some states, that figure is barely above 50 percent. For children between 5 and 11, the figure is a shocking 18 percent. And only 44 percent of Americans have received a booster. Very few public spaces require proof of a negative coronavirus test as a condition of admission.

Dr. Wen noted that people who are worried can wear a mask, but the most important role of a mask is to keep contagious individuals from filling the air around them with virus aerosols. Wearing a mask around infected people who are not wearing masks is far less effective than if both parties wear a mask.

Finally, she wrote that those who were uncomfortable attending had the option to stay away. Dr. Wen’s approach turns the immunocompromised into shut-ins, largely barred from the public sphere.

Covid-19 has already killed more Americans than did the 1918 flu pandemic, and despite the availability of vaccines, more died of Covid in 2021 than in 2020. With the elimination of mask and vaccine mandates, next winter is going to be even worse. A new variant is already spreading.

Bob Meyer, Herndon