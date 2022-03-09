Dr. Wen noted that people who are worried can wear a mask, but the most important role of a mask is to keep contagious individuals from filling the air around them with virus aerosols. Wearing a mask around infected people who are not wearing masks is far less effective than if both parties wear a mask.
Finally, she wrote that those who were uncomfortable attending had the option to stay away. Dr. Wen’s approach turns the immunocompromised into shut-ins, largely barred from the public sphere.
Covid-19 has already killed more Americans than did the 1918 flu pandemic, and despite the availability of vaccines, more died of Covid in 2021 than in 2020. With the elimination of mask and vaccine mandates, next winter is going to be even worse. A new variant is already spreading.
Bob Meyer, Herndon