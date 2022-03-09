After one of the other panelists suggested it was time for Republicans to give up their efforts to illegally decertify that election and begin focusing on the future, Regan piped up with this bizarre comparison: “I tell my daughters, ‘Well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.’”

This window into his parenting skills might explain why one of his daughters tried to warn voters against her father when Regan made a losing primary bid for a different House seat two years ago.

“If you’re in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. Tell everyone,“ Stephanie Regan, a college student, wrote in a tweet that went viral in June 2020.

She followed it up with another one: “I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself. ”

Robert Regan is far from the first politician or other public figure to try to make light of what a woman experiences during rape — specifically, to suggest that she likes it. As far back as 1976, a television weatherman in New York said pretty much the same thing that Regan did — after a stock market report and, inexplicably, claiming it was a saying by Confucius. When Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight was asked in a 1989 network television interview how he handled stress, he found the same analogy: ''I think that if rape is inevitable, relax and enjoy it.''

Most famous, perhaps, was West Texas oilman Clayton Williams, who, as the 1990 GOP nominee for governor, bankrolled himself into a seemingly invincible lead in the race over the Democrat, state treasurer Ann Richards. The race was quickly christened “Claytie and the lady.“

His infamous comment came early on, while he was preparing for a cattle roundup at his ranch. Noting a turn in the weather as ranch hands, campaign workers and reporters gathered around a campfire, Williams compared the chill and fog to — yep — rape: ''If it’s inevitable, just relax and enjoy it.''

Williams predictably claimed it was just a joke, and apologized, sort of, with the caveat “if anyone’s offended. ”

And while that gaffe alone didn’t kill Williams’s candidacy, it was revelatory and dogged him as other ones mounted. As Richards, a recovering alcoholic, began gaining on him in the polls, Williams averred, “I hope she hasn’t gone back to drinking again,” and announced he would “head her and hoof her and drag her through the mud.” And then came a final blow, just days before the election, when news broke that the big-spending candidate hadn’t paid income taxes in 1986. Richards pulled out a three-point victory.

But this is 2022. Regan has claimed his comment — which has been blasted by Democrats and Republicans alike — should not be taken too seriously, and that his words “aren’t as smooth and polished as the politicians are because I’m not a politician.”

But he couldn’t stop himself from boasting: “The only reason the left trolls attack you is because they know you’re directly over the target, dropping direct hits on an issue. If you’re not scoring hits, they leave you alone.”

Michigan GOP co-chair Meshawn Maddock called Regan’s comment “offensive and disappointing,” and added: “I’d like to think he didn’t mean what he said.”

What’s really at issue, however, is how Regan thinks, not the way he expressed it. His is a worldview that is not only offensive but also twisted. This is the same man who last year offered the opinion that feminism is a “Jewish program to degrade and subjugate White men” and more recently called the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “fake war just like the fake pandemic.”