It is prudent to talk this way about a dictator who controls 5,977 nuclear warheads and some 145 million people. The Biden administration believes Putin maintains a tight grip on power, seems in no mood to take steps that would escalate the crisis and wants to give the Russian leader face-saving off-ramps. Where superpowers are concerned, U.S. policy has long leaned toward “peaceful coexistence.”

But let’s be clear-eyed about what the U.S. government prefers but cannot say: For the long-term security of Europe, the preservation of the international order and the restoration of Russian self-determination, Putin must go. The 69-year-old, who has paved the way to stay on as president indefinitely, harbors grandiose ambitions to re-create the Soviet empire. Conquering Ukraine might not satisfy his appetite.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The shelling of a children’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol on Wednesday reminds us how little regard Putin has for human life, even among the Russian-speaking portion of the Ukrainian population that he purports to be protecting. He appears poised to inflict the kind of destruction upon Kyiv that he did to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, 22 years ago and Aleppo, in Syria, seven years ago. His henchmen poison opposition leaders and murder journalists; he personally ordered the Russian interference in the 2016, 2018 and 2020 U.S. elections.

Follow James Hohmann ‘s opinions Follow Add

And there are already signs that he is facing rising challenges at home. Imported food, technology and other goods are drying up. The ruble has become rubble. Credit cards and ATMs have stopped working. More than 13,000 Russians have been arrested for protesting since the invasion. Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader who was nearly killed by a nerve agent in 2020 and is being held by the regime on bogus charges, has encouraged followers to hit the streets.

The intelligence community believes the economic crisis is exacerbating domestic political opposition to Putin, though reliable polling is difficult. Facebook and Twitter are blocked. Independent reporting has literally been criminalized. Journalists can be sentenced to 15 years in prison for writing that the war is a war, instead of a “special military operation,” the phrase used by the Kremlin. Meanwhile, a generation of Western conveniences and commercial openings have dried up overnight. “Thirty years of progress in Russia has been wiped out,” Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testified Tuesday before the Senate.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If Russian history is any guide, the more Putin gets bogged down abroad, the weaker he will become at home. Conventional wisdom remains that Russia’s military will take control of most, or all, of Ukraine, but these forces won’t be welcomed as liberators. The more lethal the insurgency, and the more body bags returning to Russia, the less tenable Putin’s occupation will become.

And yet it would be dangerous to overstate this. A popular reference point is the fall of the Soviet Union after the quagmire in Afghanistan, but that collapse had multiple causes. Russia’s loss in the Crimean War led to Emperor Alexander II’s liberal revolution in the 1850s. Defeat in the Russo-Japanese War prompted the first Russian Revolution in 1905. And heavy losses in World War I, combined with inflation and food shortages, resulted in the October Revolution of 1917.

But those pre-revolutionary events are more than a century old. And history also teaches that the czar you know sometimes turns out to be better than the train full of revolutionaries you don’t. Who can say for sure that whoever or whatever follows Putin in Moscow will be more reasonable? Putin is a leader who has been closely studied in the West for decades; multiple U.S. presidents have met and negotiated with him; anyone who takes his place is likely to be untested and unknown. This is why calling for regime change with a nuclear state is very dangerous business.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Biden administration is not alone in its caution. After a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said sanctions are “intended to bring down the Putin regime” and France’s finance minister said the hope is to “cause the collapse of the Russian economy,” both governments quickly walked back these comments last week.

For now, the U.S. government hopes to avoid becoming a co-belligerent in the war with Ukraine, which might incite Putin to expand his war aims. That is in no nation’s interest. But there’s also a recognition that more aggressive steps may become necessary if Putin behaves more viciously and Western options for deterrence dwindle.