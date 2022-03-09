For too long, too many in this country have expressed open admiration of Putin as the type of leader they want, and his policies as models the United States should support and emulate. However, their embrace of Mr. Putin, an avowed opponent of the United States, the European Union and our collective security through NATO, constitutes a fundamental repudiation of core American values — democracy, liberty and the rule of law. It is, therefore, both shameful and insulting for these Putin fellow-travelers to label themselves conservatives and freedom-loving patriots when they are so clearly neither.
Now that they see where the popular winds are blowing on Ukraine, the furious backpedaling by some of Mr. Putin’s biggest apologists in this country and others comes across as the height of cynical hypocrisy.
Erik Autor, Falls Church