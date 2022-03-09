Ordinarily a former president’s credulity would be an interesting artifact for the history books. Yet Trump’s faith in his friendship with China’s dictator-for-life carries far more significance, given the serious prospect that Trump may once again be his party’s presidential nominee in 2024 and could return to the Oval Office.

Trump’s misplaced faith in Xi often had negative effects on his own administration’s attempts to confront China during his presidency. Trump told Xi that the mass internment of Uyghur Muslims was the right thing to do. He adopted Xi’s narrative calling Hong Kong democracy protests “riots.” And Trump believed Xi’s lies in early 2020 about the covid-19 pandemic, including that it would go away in warm weather.

Now we can add to this troubling list the fact that as president, Trump didn’t think the United States needed to worry about a Chinese attack on Taiwan, because his good friend Xi told him it wouldn’t happen on Trump’s watch. This partly explains why the Trump administration didn’t do more to help Taiwan prepare for such an attack. And this could undermine Taiwan’s confidence in the United States if Trump gets elected again.

“I had a relationship that was a very good one with Xi. They never would have attacked Taiwan if I were president,” Trump told me in the phone interview.

I had previously reported that Trump once admitted to a GOP senator he had no intention of intervening to save Taiwan in the case of a Chinese military attack. ( “If they invade,” he told the senator, “there isn’t a f------ thing we can do about it.”) Trump declined to confirm or deny having made those remarks during our interview. But he said it wasn’t a real prospect during his presidency.

“As to what I would have done, I never say, one way or the other, I never said. But if you look at what’s happening now, it looks to me like it’s inevitable. But they would have never attacked while I was president,” he said. “I had absolute assurances, which I believed in.”

Just to make sure, I asked Trump if these assurances came from Xi himself.

“I don’t want to comment on that,” Trump responded. “But, the answer is … yes.”

Given Xi’s record of making and then breaking promises to U.S. presidents, Trump’s trust in his “friend” was both misplaced and dangerous. Xi was simultaneously building up China’s military capability to invade Taiwan while placating Trump by telling him the invasion would not happen on his watch.

The Trump-Xi relationship was often seen by Trump’s officials as problematic, because Xi would constantly leverage his “friendship” with Trump to elicit favors, which Trump almost always granted. Sometimes, the bromance had deadly consequences.

As I previously reported, in two early 2020 phone calls, Xi told Trump several lies about the emerging viral pandemic in China, such as that it would go away in warm weather, that herbal medicine would be effective against it and that it was under control. Trump began repeating those claims in public and private, feeding them into the already garbled early U.S. government pandemic response.

Looking back, Trump said he didn’t blame Xi for making those assertions, arguing that many others also underestimated the deadliness of the virus and the scale of the damage. In fact, Trump lamented that he and Xi stopped talking after the pandemic took hold.

“I had a great relationship with President Xi — a really great relationship for a long time until the virus came,” he said. “And once the virus came, it was so big and so furious … that it obviously affected the relationship. And the relationship went downhill, unfortunately. We had a very good relationship. I respect him a lot.”

In our interview, Trump laid out what seemed like a campaign-style pitch for how he handled China while in office and how he would approach the relationship if he became president again. For example, Trump told me that he believes China owes the world about $40 trillion in reparations for its mishandling of the covid-19 outbreak.

“They can never pay the full amount … They don’t have the money to do that, but they do have the money to do something significant and I think it’s something that should be discussed,” he said. “That should be the request of the world.” (In a different interview conducted after mine, Trump upped the invoice to $60 trillion.)

Trump also believes that his trade war with China was a success, but that whatever economic benefits it created were vastly overshadowed by the economic devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You couldn’t take that and say, ‘Oh, what a great trade deal I made,’ because this is many times bigger, what happened to the country and what happened to the world because of what came out of probably the Wuhan lab,” he said, repeating his long-held assertion the virus outbreak was connected to a lab in China, not the result of a random spillover in nature.