It is often noted that people either love Trump or hate him. Nuance is in short supply. Books on Trump are plentiful, but they tend to crucify him or sanctify him. There is a yawning chasm awaiting the kind of analytical and dispassionate review of Trump and his presidency that history requires. But a balanced examination is a distant dream. For now, supporters and detractors insist that sides must be chosen, or there is hell to pay.

I know whereof I speak. While I spent the bulk of Trump’s ascendancy defending Trump voters from accusations of ignorance and racism, I was more ambivalent about Trump himself. I defended him on Russian collusion, his overtly politicized first impeachment and other unfounded attacks from the left and many in the media. But I regularly pointed out his failure to inspire, his schlocky B-picture persona, and his narcissistic and boorish behavior.

I criticized his performance in his first debate with Joe Biden, and immediately accepted his 2020 election defeat while urging him to do the same. I called out his refusal to accept the election results and his part in igniting the U.S. Capitol riot as attacks on democracy that disqualified him from my future support.

Others — unfortunately far too few — have also tried to fairly weigh Trump’s good qualities against the bad, but they, too, were assuredly accused of being too anti-Trump and falling into the swamp, and too pro-Trump by those who demand nothing less than complete repudiation of the man and his presidency.

Trump generated such heat that we remain light-years away from discussing him coolly. A hot topic now among Democrats is how much to blame Trump for Russia attacking Ukraine. It’s a way to deflect from Biden’s tepid response. Sanctions are appropriate, but let’s refrain from calling them “tough” while Putin literally kills, maims and steamrolls his way through a sovereign state filled with demonstrably tough people. Sanctions are a diplomatic response. It’s defending one’s homeland against missiles, mortars and tanks that’s tough.

Blaming Trump, a favorite pastime no matter the subject, appears desperate in this case. He might not be entirely faultless, but the lengths some are going to pin Russia’s attack on a president more than a year removed from office are comical. One of the strangest examples came courtesy of John Bolton, a former national security adviser, who during a recent Washington Post Live event expressed his belief that Trump might well have withdrawn the U.S. from NATO had he won a second term.

That was interesting and even logical, considering Trump’s open disdain for NATO, until Bolton added, “I think Putin was waiting for that.” Really? As we all recall, Biden became president well over a year ago, ending any chance of the U.S. withdrawing from NATO. Putin invaded Ukraine anyway. Clearly, his plans were not impacted by Trump’s intentions with NATO.

As Trump boasted at a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), he is “the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country.” Reinforcing that notion is a Harvard Center for American Studies-Harris Poll finding that 62 percent of Americans believe that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president. Who knows.

To Trump’s shame, he spent much of his presidency expressing admiration for autocrats such as Putin and North Korean President Kim Jong Un. Trump’s recent comment that he wished that “my people” would cower in his presence as Kim’s do in his might have been made in jest, but when such things are said so often they lend credence to the notion that Trump’s tacit nods emboldened Putin to test the West’s resolve.