That long-delayed achievement cannot be allowed to distract from the harsh realities facing Metro, the nation’s third-busiest rail transit system. And while the agency faces an uncertain landscape — no one has a firm fix on post-pandemic commuting patterns — it is not too soon for officials to start making a case for enhanced future funding. Without that, severe service cuts, and the resulting inconvenience and economic anemia, are likely.

It may be unsurprising that Metro’s subway ridership remains at less than a third of that of pre-pandemic levels, despite some recent (though gradual) office reopenings. The lag is in part an aftereffect of the recent covid-19 surge arising from the omicron variant, which impeded plans to get workers back to offices.

More concerning are Metro’s forecasts. Even with the spike in back-to-office work expected in the coming months, transit officials predict that combined subway and bus passengers will reach scarcely half their pre-pandemic numbers by this summer. And even by mid-2024, the agency predicts that ridership will have attained just three-quarters of the early 2020 level, before the coronavirus’ impact.

Even more worrying, the biggest drop is projected for long-distance commuters, who pay the highest fares. For Metro’s fiscal year starting this July, overall passenger fares will amount to barely a quarter of the system’s operating revenue; before the pandemic, they accounted for well over half.

For the time being, the gap is being bridged mainly by federal relief funding, which is expected to provide roughly 66 percent of Metro’s operating revenue of nearly $1.1 billion for the fiscal year starting this summer. When those funds run out, as they will the following year, look out. Long waits for buses and trains, reduced hours and other service cuts will probably be required to balance Metro’s budget.

The problem is not just, or even primarily, that traditional suburbs-to-downtown commuters could face delays in such a scenario. It’s also that economic activity — shopping, recreation, restaurants, sporting events — will feel the drag of spotty transit service, and new business will face an additional hurdle. Once-lively city and suburban neighborhoods will struggle to regain their former vitality.