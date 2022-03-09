As a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer whose first post was the U.S. Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria, from 1974 to 1976, during the height of the Cold War when Bulgaria was ruled by the communist dictator Todor Zhivkov, I know something about what it means for a population to be deprived of freedom. Bulgarians did not have free elections. Bulgarians could not travel abroad, as only the highest officials could obtain passports. Bulgarians had to get permission to travel within the country and were required to have an “internal passport” to do so. Bulgarians could only read the government newspaper filled with propaganda, and all theater, art, radio, television and cinema had to pass government censorship. Religion was suppressed. I could go on, but that conveys a sense of the lack of freedom under the regime.