Consider a recent comment from Del. Marcus B. Simon (D-Fairfax) regarding the ongoing federal lawsuit over whether the 2021 House of Delegates elections were constitutional.

In an interview with Courthouse New Service’s Brad Kutner, Simon said no one’s really interested in this case aside from the plaintiff, my former writing partner Paul Goldman. And that’s true. Despite the recent trickle of Democratic-leaning groups endorsing the idea of holding House elections this November, none has yet filed a brief supporting Goldman’s lawsuit. And as for their silence when Goldman was fighting the case alone against former Virginia attorney general Mark R. Herring (D)?

Let’s just say it’s amazing what a difference an election can make.

But Simon also said, “What is uniquely damaging waiting one more year?” to hold House elections in new districts.

Real honesty, coupled with a peak behind the curtain. Politically, waiting a year puts House Democrats on the ballot in 2023 — not the 2022 congressional midterm. Historically, midterms are bad for an incumbent president’s party, and that extends down to state legislatures.

The question, then, is of House Democrats avoiding the possibility of real political damage. Even if it means thumbing their noses at the state constitution, whose requirement that elections in new districts occur “immediately prior to the expiration of the term being served in the year that the reapportionment law is required to be enacted.”

And never mind that Democratic staple about supporting voting rights. At bottom, they, like their Republican counterparts, are all about minimizing risk and maximizing the odds of reelection. To his enduring credit, Simon said he’s not averse to running in November. The rest of his fellow delegates, Republican and Democrat alike? As Kutner reports:

… noticeably absent from the debate is leadership from those who would be most impacted by new elections: House of Delegate members. Neither the Virginia Democratic Party nor the Virginia GOP have offered comment on the legal dispute.

Their silence is all the comment we need.

Speaking of Republicans and political silence: How about some truth about taxes?

We got a dose of tax reality from former GOP delegate Jim LeMunyon, whose op-ed in the Richmond Times-Dispatch raised the issue of bracket creep in the Virginia tax code (a topic I first discussed with him back in 2017). As LeMunyon wrote, “inflation was increasing taxes on Virginians every year, without a vote of the legislature.”

LeMunyon noted the state’s top income tax rate, “which kicks in at a ridiculously low $17,000 of taxable income, hasn’t been adjusted since 1990.”

That’s 32 years of inflation inexorably raising individual taxes, without so much as a murmur from the General Assembly.

There was a bill from Del. Joseph P. McNamara (R-Roanoke) to index not just state income taxes but also “the personal exemption, and the additional personal exemption for the blind or the aged.”

According to the Department of Taxation’s fiscal impact statement, indexing would reduce state revenue by $464.9 million by 2028. In other words, it would be a silent tax cut — which one might presume Republicans, or at least those who remember how the federal government got around to indexing most personal taxes in 1985, would embrace.

McNamara’s bill died in a House subcommittee on a bipartisan 7-2 vote. That is an improvement. LeMunyon’s 2016 bill died in a House subcommittee on an unrecorded voice vote.