The March 4 editorial “There’s no place like not home” got it wrong.

For more than 30 years, the federal government has been trying to get more federal employees to stop commuting to work. It is good for the environment, reduces traffic congestion, saves energy and lowers costs for taxpayers. Federal agencies have been moving farther from the downtown area of D.C. to decrease expenditures. Now is the time to double down on remote work to decrease oil and gas consumption and repurpose money away from high rents.

As we fight high inflation and an economic war with Russia, it is time for all American workers and employers to move toward remote work and decrease the demand for gas and oil. Work is not a place but an activity, and most of it can be done very well outside of a traditional office. The two or three hours of commuter buzz in downtown has certainly lessened, but the sidewalks have always rolled up at night downtown.

Tourism will not change regardless of whether employees come downtown. Gas prices and high hotel rates will take care of that.

Now is the time to rethink the downtown area and perhaps consider more affordable housing and a livable business district. Lower commercial rental rates and decreased office space (and, incidentally, the ability to save taxpayer funds) should cause developers to rethink how empty buildings get used. Downtown will survive and thrive in a different manner. Pining for pre-pandemic days is merely romanticizing days gone by.

Andrew Wasilisin, Springfield