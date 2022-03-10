As we fight high inflation and an economic war with Russia, it is time for all American workers and employers to move toward remote work and decrease the demand for gas and oil. Work is not a place but an activity, and most of it can be done very well outside of a traditional office. The two or three hours of commuter buzz in downtown has certainly lessened, but the sidewalks have always rolled up at night downtown.
Tourism will not change regardless of whether employees come downtown. Gas prices and high hotel rates will take care of that.
Now is the time to rethink the downtown area and perhaps consider more affordable housing and a livable business district. Lower commercial rental rates and decreased office space (and, incidentally, the ability to save taxpayer funds) should cause developers to rethink how empty buildings get used. Downtown will survive and thrive in a different manner. Pining for pre-pandemic days is merely romanticizing days gone by.
Andrew Wasilisin, Springfield