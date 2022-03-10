Mr. Snyder’s team is still under contract to play at FedEx Field for at least five more years, so taking a bit longer to clearly set some criteria or limits on the bond authority is in order. The current versions of the two bills vary widely in their scope as well as understanding by key members of the House and Senate.
Most important, any deal should have to wait until after the National Football League completes its investigation of sexual harassment charges leveled by former employees. In fact, full public disclosure of the current investigation, as well as the earlier one that has been shielded from public view, should be an essential requirement before the legislature commits about 1 billion taxpayer dollars. A few more months or another year won’t hurt.
John M. Huber, Williamsburg, Va.