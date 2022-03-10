Regarding the March 7 Metro article “Va. stadium bills lack caps on subsidies”:

The Virginia General Assembly seems in quite a rush to pass legislation to create a bond authority to help fund Daniel Snyder’s plan for a new football stadium and “mini-city” in Virginia. However, the disparity of the House of Delegates and Senate versions being considered by a conference committee seems to indicate a clear lack of understanding of just how long the bonds would run and exactly how much tax revenue the commonwealth stands to lose in the endeavor. The attitude seems to be that it is critical for Virginia to act before Mr. Snyder gets a better deal. So much for due diligence.

Mr. Snyder’s team is still under contract to play at FedEx Field for at least five more years, so taking a bit longer to clearly set some criteria or limits on the bond authority is in order. The current versions of the two bills vary widely in their scope as well as understanding by key members of the House and Senate.

Most important, any deal should have to wait until after the National Football League completes its investigation of sexual harassment charges leveled by former employees. In fact, full public disclosure of the current investigation, as well as the earlier one that has been shielded from public view, should be an essential requirement before the legislature commits about 1 billion taxpayer dollars. A few more months or another year won’t hurt.

John M. Huber, Williamsburg, Va.