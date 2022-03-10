More recently, President Biden’s Supreme Court commission cited Roberts’s ruling as evidence for the view that the court’s conservative majority is “complicit in and partially responsible for the ‘degradation of American democracy’ writ large.”

But as the first redistricting cycle after Rucho v. Common Cause comes to a close, it’s apparent that the critics were mostly wrong about the decision’s effects. New district lines are making the House of Representatives more progressive. “In 2020 the median district was biased against Joe Biden by two points,” the Economist reported last month. “But in 2022 … this bias is almost certain to be much closer to zero.”

Rucho is one of the reasons. With federal courts’ power over redistricting curtailed, three divided state supreme courts in the past year jumped in to overrule GOP gerrymanders — in Ohio (with a total of 15 seats), Pennsylvania (17 seats) and North Carolina (14 seats). Republicans in state legislatures objected, but on Monday the U.S. Supreme Court closed the book on the issue, at least for the 2022 election, by refusing to hear an appeal from the North Carolina GOP.

Meanwhile, state supreme courts have so far not struck down aggressive Democratic gerrymanders in deep-blue states such as Oregon (six seats), Illinois (17 seats) or New York (26 seats). And because of Rucho’s holding that partisan gerrymandering is a nonjusticiable “political question,” Republicans in those states have little recourse in the federal courts.

So much for the big donor interests. Republicans were expected to dominate the redistricting process because they fully control 24 state legislatures to the Democrats’ 14 — but that calculus didn’t take into account the way judicial politics on state courts could net Democrats about a half-dozen House seats.

This reversal of partisan fortunes may be surprising to the law professors and activists who were certain that Rucho was a Republican power grab. But it’s probably less surprising to the chief justice. Roberts was clear in the ruling that despite the Supreme Court’s hands-off approach, the legislative temptation to gerrymander could be constrained. State constitutions, for example, “can provide standards and guidance for state courts to apply” in reviewing district lines, Roberts wrote. Now, a handful of state courts have done just that.

Put aside the wisdom of individual state court gerrymandering decisions this cycle, which have had a clear Democratic bias. The fact that state courts are increasingly at the center of a contest over the democratic process is significant, and it could be a model for depolarizing America’s political system.

State supreme courts have faded in significance in recent decades, and the justices in Washington correspondingly loom larger and larger. As federal appellate judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote in his 2018 book “51 Imperfect Solutions,” we now live “in a top-down constitutional world, in which the U.S. Supreme Court announces a ruling, and the state supreme courts move in lockstep” to follow. The democratic distortions created by the high court’s aggrandizement are well known.

Yet the Supreme Court’s Rucho decision was an exception. It wisely walled off the justices from the politically explosive gerrymandering wars. That separation created more room for state courts to arrive at their own conclusions about what limits state constitutions place on partisan redistricting. Instead of holding life tenure, state supreme court justices are usually elected, so if voters don’t like their gerrymandering decisions, they can throw the judges out (as might happen in North Carolina this year).

It is possible this balance won’t last through the next redistricting cycle — and if it doesn’t, it will likely be conservatives who upset their own achievement. In the North Carolina case this week, Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas wrote in a dissent that they would likely hold that the Constitution also bars state courts from reviewing a legislature’s map.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said the question merited consideration in the future, and a 2014 redistricting opinion by the chief justice has led to speculation about Roberts’s views. Stripping state courts of their power to apply state constitutions to the gerrymandering problem altogether would quash an experiment in state-court pluralism.

There’s a lot of loose talk about the Supreme Court’s “legitimacy,” but that legitimacy is tested most when the justices are called to pass judgment on the most sensitive machinery of democracy — elections. The aftermath of the 2020 election showed the importance of the federal courts as a backstop against subversion. By leaving gerrymandering to state courts and commissions, Rucho fortified the justices’ credibility to intervene in the electoral process when no other institution has the authority to do so.

The liberal justices in Rucho (and Democrats in Congress) want to create a federal standard for redistricting, which would marginalize state courts. Now, some conservatives, out of frustration with state-court activism, are tempted to compel all states to comply with a nationwide rule of their own. Let’s hope the chief justice finds support on the court for his much-maligned but democratically sound middle way.

