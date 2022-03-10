In Wyoming, the Casper Star-Tribune reports that a bill that “aimed to end same-day party affiliation changes” died without a vote. “If the measure had become law, voters may not have known for certain who was running before having to register with a certain party.” That’s a big boost to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who would love crossover support from Democrats and independents in her primary against MAGA favorite Harriet Hageman. The bill pushed by Trump allies was designed to deprive her of that support.

Wyoming Democrats, who have virtually no shot at winning in the deep-red state, should offer to stand down, if not endorse Cheney outright. This is what’s required for a cross-ideological alliance to succeed at preserving democratic values and institutions.

A second development also suggests more traditional Republicans are in no hurry to help MAGA-oriented colleagues. In a stunning blow to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has declined to endorse him. While Romney did not endorse independent conservative Evan McMullin, who is challenging Lee, he called him a friend. Moreover, Romney’s explanation — that he does not weigh in for primaries — makes no sense, since McMullin isn’t running in the GOP primary. McMullin tells me, “I greatly appreciate Sen. Romney’s friendship and principled leadership in the Senate, and I respect his decision not to make an endorsement at this time.” Refusing to endorse your fellow home-state senator of the same party is shocking.

Romney has broken with Lee repeatedly, on everything from impeachment to Ukraine to infrastructure spending (which Lee inexplicably opposed). Lee has gone far-right in the Trump and post-Trump era (e.g. voting against a Jan. 6 commission, recently objecting to sending U.S. troops to fellow NATO countries without invoking the War Powers Act), leaving McMullin to run as a Romney-like conservative.

By regarding them as essentially running side by side, Romney bolsters McMullin’s argument that he is a conservative alternative to Lee. Lee’s low statewide popularity (42 percent approval in one poll) and Romney’s refusal to throw Lee a lifeline have given McMullin a chance to take down one of Trump’s most loyal followers.

Finally, radical Republicans have run into trouble in Virginia — and not just because Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has mediocre approval numbers and has incited a torrent of opposition to his extreme policy proposals. And it’s not just because prominent members of the GOP are advocating repealing Obamacare, raising taxes, and persecuting gay people and transgender kids.

GOP state Sens. Bryce E. Reeves of Spotsylvania and Jen A. Kiggans of Virginia Beach (challenging Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria, respectively) have chosen to attack President Biden on national security at a particularly inopportune time. Ukraine is one area where his performance approval is rising, and Republicans are back on their heels.

Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, recently wrote for The Post that a “potential tripwire” for the two Republicans would be “whether they prefer the approach of former president Donald Trump, their party’s dominant figure.” They can stick with Trump and look like Vladimir Putin apologists or break with him and watch the base turn on them. After all, even the usually spineless House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) managed to acknowledge that Putin was neither a “genius” nor “savvy,” as Trump claimed. Running that way against two women with strong national security credentials (Spanberger served in the CIA, Luria in the Navy) makes little sense. The same Trump-Putin problem might hobble other Republican Trump sycophants who never spoke out against his extortion of Ukraine or his fawning praise for Putin.