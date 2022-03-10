In response, Russian officials denied and dissembled, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mocking “pathetic shouting” about the Mariupol strike. In truth, attacking a hospital would be consistent with recent Russian military conduct, even prior to its Ukraine invasion. In May 2019, Russian planes bombed four hospitals in Syria in 12 hours, according to a New York Times investigation. At President Vladimir Putin’s orders, the planes were operating in support of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s side of a civil war. Now, in just two weeks of the war in Ukraine, the World Health Organization has confirmed 18 attacks on health providers, causing at least 10 deaths.

In short, the past was prologue. And in all likelihood, there is even more destruction in store for Ukraine’s civilian population. Having failed to conquer the country swiftly, because of Ukrainian resistance and his own forces’ incompetence, Mr. Putin seems to have switched to a militarily primitive Plan B: blasting Ukraine into submission with rockets, shells and bombs.

Mariupol, a city of more than 400,000, might serve as a bloody model for what awaits other urban areas. More than a week of relentless Russian bombardment has cut off water, heat, electricity and communication links for most of the population. Residents say they are running out of food. City authorities have resorted to digging mass graves for what they say are more than 1,300 civilian dead. Attempts to set up an evacuation corridor for civilians failed when Russian shells targeted areas where buses were assembling.

Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, are determined to resist. For the United States and its NATO allies, the challenge is how best to help. In that respect, the Biden administration committed its first error of alliance leadership by signaling that it would support the transfer of NATO-member Poland’s Russian-made fighter planes to Ukraine — then nixing the idea as too likely to risk direct NATO-Russia conflict. This conveyed confusion and prompted public criticism from Mr. Zelensky. “This is not ping-pong, this is about human lives,” he said.