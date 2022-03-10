The March 7 editorial “ Abandon this charade ” stated that former president Donald Trump’s “lies” about the 2020 election might “also serve as pretense for Republicans who seek to restrict access to voting, or possibly even to overturn legitimate votes in future elections.”

Fortunately, immediate and vigorous enforcement of 52 USC 20701 by the Justice Department, in time for the 2022 federal election cycle, might help prevent “overturning” legitimate votes. This section of federal election law requires all state and local election officials to both “retain” and “preserve” all voter registration and election records involved in all federal elections, including voted ballots, for 22 months after every federal election. This law details the exact records that must be retained and preserved as well as provisions for violation of this act.