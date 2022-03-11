If even the most modest tweaks to the status quo for all Americans have proved impossible to achieve, the thinking goes, why not make them more modest still — by focusing only on the most vulnerable (and most sympathetic) victims of Silicon Valley’s overreaches? We can’t fix things for the whole country, so let’s fix things for kids.

The concept is attractive. In a fact sheet released ahead of the address, the administration put its efforts in the context of what it calls a mental health crisis for the country’s youths. The science on the precise effect increased screen time has on children’s well-being remains uncertain — but Facebook’s own research has shown, for instance, how Instagram can exacerbate body image issues by directing teens who consume harmful content to more of the same. More generally, the mass collection of hyper-specific information about who is looking at what content where on the Internet allows platforms to push users further toward addiction. It also allows advertisers to exploit this addiction to market products.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass) have reintroduced the Kids Act to ban features such as autoplay, push alerts and like counts for consumers under 16; Mr. Markey and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) have a proposal to update and bolster the Children’s and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act limiting how companies can collect, process and share data; Mr. Blumenthal and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) recently unveiled the sweeping Kids Online Safety Act.