Striking, from today’s perspective, is the reception the book received. While it made bestseller lists, many mainstream critics were hostile, arguing that Black’s j’accuse was overheated and unfair. One influential writer insisted on “the moral distinction between the sellers of rope and those who use rope to hang people.” From 1933, the Nazis were Europe’s rising power; what responsible businessman would scorn such a lucrative partnership?
“The capitalist free market is indeed amoral,” another wrote. “It is an efficient system for investment and production but cannot achieve moral aims itself.”
Over the past week, a parade of major corporations hurried to cut ties with Russia: banks, manufacturers, oil and gas companies, retailers, fast-food chains, shipping networks, airlines, accounting firms, consultants, law partnerships, hoteliers — and IBM. According to Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, at least 350 Western companies have curtailed commerce in Russia since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Sonnenfeld, who runs the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, accelerated the exodus on Feb. 28, when he published a “naughty-or-nice list” calling attention to firms that were active in Russia. But conversations about the morality of doing business in a rogue nation were already underway in board rooms and C-suites — illustrating a dramatic change in the way corporate leaders conceive of their responsibilities.
Gone are the days of the Friedman Doctrine, enunciated in 1970 by the influential laissez-faire economist Milton Friedman. The social responsibility of a corporation, Friedman declared, is exclusively to maximize the satisfaction of shareholders — measured by rising revenue and stock prices (unless the shareholders themselves decide otherwise). Executives are to think only of the bottom line.
Awarded the Nobel Prize a few years later, Friedman lived to see his doctrine become the prevailing wisdom, enforced on executives by pay packages heavily weighted toward stock options. By century’s end, even non-economists reviewing mass-market books for nonbusiness publications were declaring that capitalism is great for efficiency but “cannot achieve moral aims.”
It’s a long way from there to the current conviction that McDonald’s (for instance) might somehow be complicit in war crimes by selling a burger and fries on the Arbat.
In truth, there was always some pushback against Friedman’s fiat as companies tried to demonstrate that doing good could coexist with doing well. Coca-Cola promoted global harmony in a memorable 1971 TV ad campaign. The Benetton fashion house put diversity and inclusion front and center in its magazine campaigns of the 1990s. But the doctrine remained in favor until the gap between flat wages and steeply escalating super-wealth grew so great that the folks in the penthouses began worrying about folks with pitchforks.
In 2019, the Business Roundtable, a public policy organization of major American chief executives, called an end to the Friedman Doctrine. Its “Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation” replaced the exclusive focus on shareholders with a broader obligation to all “stakeholders.” As if to test the sincerity of the brass, there immediately followed a succession of crises — the covid-19 pandemic, the killing of George Floyd, the Jan. 6 insurrection — in which corporations were urged to take various steps and positions that served aims other than the immediate balance sheet.
Today, the Roundtable touts data showing that companies can have their halos and their profits, too; stakeholder-focused companies are, by some measures, outperforming the average in terms of rising stock prices.
But as we watch the almost overnight expulsion of Russia from the moral marketplace, two key questions are worth pondering. First, are business executives the best people to be making value judgments? Knowing how to organize a supply chain or how to finance a merger does not necessarily make one an expert on international relations or social justice. And second, if the bosses are not the moral arbiters, who is? Do the loudest voices on social media or in the company cafeteria wind up steering corporate activism?
Putin’s rapid isolation is richly deserved and gratifying to see. But not every value judgment is so clear-cut. Corporate leaders will be wise to choose their moral battles carefully and not be drawn into every Twitter campaign. In the rough economy that lies ahead, they will have a full plate managing their businesses — and their customers, suppliers and employees are counting on them.