The tough-on-crime approach fails to keep us safe, and, equally dangerous, it requires us to accept the notion that some children are unworthy of being seen and treated as children. Violent crimes are most often linked to economic insecurity and past trauma and victimization (and their rates are often reported incorrectly or without nuance). The pandemic wrought unprecedented job loss and social isolation, particularly on communities that were disenfranchised before it hit. Health professionals have documented the adverse effects of the enormous pressure put on our children, especially those most vulnerable, in the past two years. It comes as no surprise that some children (and adults) are turning to the streets out of desperation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

To be clear: These things do not excuse violent crimes. They do, however, offer some insights into how we should respond to them, especially when it comes to the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society. Therein lies the good news: We can keep our communities safe and uphold the dignity of our children by looking to the root causes of crime and responding accordingly. Especially given the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on low-income communities and children in particular, we must look to trauma-informed, restorative approaches to accountability.

D.C.’s top prosecutor recently called for restorative justice as an appropriate response to violence committed by youths. Restorative justice programs require people who cause harm to become proximate to those they harmed to understand the impact of their actions and together decide how harm will be repaired. These approaches work because they ensure accountability, get to the root causes of crime and offer a path to healing for all involved.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The dominant narrative about those committing violent crime in the media and public discourse is also cause for concern. It is disturbingly reminiscent of the superpredator myth of the 1990s. The superpredator theory emboldened our country’s long-held narratives criminalizing Black youths and predicted a “juvenile crime wave” committed by “Godless, fatherless monsters.” The impacts were disastrous. This theory dehumanized Black and Brown children and rationalized a surge of tough-on-crime policies that ultimately sent hundreds of children to prison for life. The myth disregarded what we know about children both instinctively and empirically through brain science research: that they can be impulsive and reckless, and they have a capacity for positive change.

Today, I work for an organization dedicated to ending the draconian youth sentencing laws that took hold in the wake of the superpredator theory, and we’ve seen a groundswell of bipartisan-backed reforms to these laws across the country in recent years. As a result, I have the unique advantage of knowing hundreds of adults who were once considered “superpredators” or “throwaways” and are now members of our Incarcerated Children’s Advocacy Network (ICAN). The vast majority experienced trauma as children. They made grave mistakes and carry deep remorse in their hearts. They’ve turned their lives around, despite being told as children they were worth nothing more than dying in prison. They are some of the best people I know, and, thanks to recent reforms, they are free and giving back to their communities.

For example, ICAN members James Carpenter, Anthony Petty and Michael Plummer are all members of D.C.’s Credible Messenger Initiative and serve as mentors to vulnerable youths. They guide, empower and listen to them. They model ways of living their mentees say they never knew were possible. Because of their own life experiences, ICAN members know programs such as these prevent crime.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It is now widely agreed that the policies that stemmed from the superpredator theory didn’t make us safer. And the crime wave that was predicted? It never materialized. But the policies enacted in its wake and the criminalization of children of color continue to cause great harm. Knowing all of this, we must reject failed punitive approaches that declare some children throwaways. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past.