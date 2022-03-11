The tough-on-crime approach fails to keep us safe, and, equally dangerous, it requires us to accept the notion that some children are unworthy of being seen and treated as children. Violent crimes are most often linked to economic insecurity and past trauma and victimization (and their rates are often reported incorrectly or without nuance). The pandemic wrought unprecedented job loss and social isolation, particularly on communities that were disenfranchised before it hit. Health professionals have documented the adverse effects of the enormous pressure put on our children, especially those most vulnerable, in the past two years. It comes as no surprise that some children (and adults) are turning to the streets out of desperation.
To be clear: These things do not excuse violent crimes. They do, however, offer some insights into how we should respond to them, especially when it comes to the youngest and most vulnerable members of our society. Therein lies the good news: We can keep our communities safe and uphold the dignity of our children by looking to the root causes of crime and responding accordingly. Especially given the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on low-income communities and children in particular, we must look to trauma-informed, restorative approaches to accountability.
D.C.’s top prosecutor recently called for restorative justice as an appropriate response to violence committed by youths. Restorative justice programs require people who cause harm to become proximate to those they harmed to understand the impact of their actions and together decide how harm will be repaired. These approaches work because they ensure accountability, get to the root causes of crime and offer a path to healing for all involved.
There are grave risks in accepting tough-on-crime approaches, such as those laid out by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). Not only have these measures been proved not to work, especially in response to youth crime, but they also can make us less safe. They are also leveled disproportionately against children of color. In addition, victims of crime widely favor rehabilitative responses over punitive ones. Meanwhile, calls for more police on the streets fail to acknowledge the dangers that come with them. As The Post recently reported, fatal shootings by police nationwide reached a record high in 2021. Police stops alone are shown to cause harm, particularly to children, exacerbating the causes of violence rather than effectively mitigating them.
The dominant narrative about those committing violent crime in the media and public discourse is also cause for concern. It is disturbingly reminiscent of the superpredator myth of the 1990s. The superpredator theory emboldened our country’s long-held narratives criminalizing Black youths and predicted a “juvenile crime wave” committed by “Godless, fatherless monsters.” The impacts were disastrous. This theory dehumanized Black and Brown children and rationalized a surge of tough-on-crime policies that ultimately sent hundreds of children to prison for life. The myth disregarded what we know about children both instinctively and empirically through brain science research: that they can be impulsive and reckless, and they have a capacity for positive change.
Today, I work for an organization dedicated to ending the draconian youth sentencing laws that took hold in the wake of the superpredator theory, and we’ve seen a groundswell of bipartisan-backed reforms to these laws across the country in recent years. As a result, I have the unique advantage of knowing hundreds of adults who were once considered “superpredators” or “throwaways” and are now members of our Incarcerated Children’s Advocacy Network (ICAN). The vast majority experienced trauma as children. They made grave mistakes and carry deep remorse in their hearts. They’ve turned their lives around, despite being told as children they were worth nothing more than dying in prison. They are some of the best people I know, and, thanks to recent reforms, they are free and giving back to their communities.
For example, ICAN members James Carpenter, Anthony Petty and Michael Plummer are all members of D.C.’s Credible Messenger Initiative and serve as mentors to vulnerable youths. They guide, empower and listen to them. They model ways of living their mentees say they never knew were possible. Because of their own life experiences, ICAN members know programs such as these prevent crime.
It is now widely agreed that the policies that stemmed from the superpredator theory didn’t make us safer. And the crime wave that was predicted? It never materialized. But the policies enacted in its wake and the criminalization of children of color continue to cause great harm. Knowing all of this, we must reject failed punitive approaches that declare some children throwaways. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past.
Instead, let’s embrace solutions that ensure all children are treated as children and, when they commit harm, respond in restorative ways that address the root causes of crime. Mother Teresa said, “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” Let this be a moment when we remember.