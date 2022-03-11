First, the emergency-use authorizations for the oral antivirals limit pharmacists’ ability to prescribe, despite Prep Act authorizations. That leaves pharmacies unable to dispense unless they have a prescriber on site and a collaborative practice agreement in place — this is more common at large retail stores than independent pharmacies, which many rural communities rely on. Second, the Prep Act currently authorizes pharmacies to administer coronavirus clinical services such as tests, vaccinations and antibody treatments, but this is all temporary. Furthermore, no established reimbursement vehicle exists within Medicare to compensate pharmacists for services such as this in perpetuity.
More than anything, giving pharmacists the permanent ability to test, prescribe and dispense antivirals for the coronavirus would level the access hurdles that exist today.
Jennifer Zilka, Conshohocken, Pa.
The writer is president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy, a part of AmerisourceBergen.