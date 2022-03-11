Hundreds of defendants will not be prosecuted because he thinks that planning an insurrection isn’t the same as carrying it out. I guess this is a lead-up to saying that Mr. Trump and his advisers can’t be prosecuted because they didn’t tamper with official documents or records. Does that mean that the fake sets of electors will be prosecuted for signing fake documents but not the people who decided that it was a good idea and laid the groundwork for it to happen? Or does it mean that no one is responsible since the plan didn’t work?
Janet Smith, Herndon