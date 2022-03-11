In Michigan, the latest example involves General Motors, one of the state’s largest employers and a longtime beneficiary of government largesse. In January, the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which manages the state’s subsidy programs, awarded GM $600 million to build a battery factory. This sum was made possible by the Michigan legislature’s December passage of more than $1 billion in subsidies for businesses. Yet if lawmakers wanted to know which companies would receive this money, they had to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The NDAs were signed between lawmakers and the Michigan Economic Development Corp., almost certainly at the request of the companies involved. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy has discovered, through a Freedom of Information Act request, that at least 13 Michigan lawmakers signed these NDAs. So did Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). While the state provided us with copies of the NDAs, it redacted company names, preventing the details of negotiations from coming to light even after the deal was struck.

When the time came for the legislature to vote on the billion-dollar program, the lawmakers who had signed NDAs were barred from telling the public which company or companies would benefit. Worse, it appears the rest of the legislature had no idea where the money would go. The first time Michigan taxpayers heard about the subsequent $600 million giveaway to GM was the moment it was announced.

Michigan’s experience is not unique, and in many cases, politicians sign NDAs directly with companies. Last March, in neighboring Indiana, the Fort Wayne City Council approved $16 million in tax breaks for an unnamed recipient. Only five of nine council members knew that the company was Amazon, because everyone involved in the deal, including the mayor, had signed NDAs at Amazon’s insistence. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Facebook pulled a similar stunt when negotiating $20 million in tax breaks with Gallatin, Tenn., as did Google when seeking favorable treatment for building a data center in Sherburne County, near Minneapolis. Lawmakers in Kansas just passed a $1 billion incentive agreement with one of the most expansive NDA deals yet. In addition to not knowing which companies will benefit, Kansas residents don’t even know what parts of the state will be affected.

The nationwide number of NDAs signed by public officials is unknown, but it’s clear they’re widespread. In 2020, an Illinois official said it “happens all the time,” most notably “when mega-Fortune 500 companies come.” Considering that states and cities provide up to $95 billion in corporate incentives every year, clearly a gusher of taxpayer dollars is negotiated annually with the risk of taxpayers not finding out the details until after the deals are approved.

Which is exactly the point. While companies and politicians say that NDAs protect sensitive negotiations, the NDAs help ensure that companies’ potential big paydays aren’t sunk by unwanted publicity.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A Google employee basically admitted as much in 2017 when he told officials in San Jose that NDAs “discourage” public relations problems. Considering that major subsidy announcements can stir outrage — see what happened after Wisconsin in 2017 made incentive promises to chipmaker Foxconn that eventually grew to $4.1 billion — it’s understandable why corporations would want to keep those pesky taxpayers in the dark as long as possible.

But that doesn’t make it acceptable. The citizens who fund these deals and feel the effects in their local communities deserve to know how politicians want to spend their money or excuse companies from paying taxes. If city councilors, state legislators or governors are considering giving taxpayer support to a company, there should be public hearings or some means to provide feedback. Studies routinely show that such subsidies and tax incentives harm economic growth, fail to create the promised number of jobs and generally fail as a policy tool. Taxpayers should be empowered to make that case.