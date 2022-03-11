I am no stranger to European Jewish persecution. My parents were refugees who were fortunate to have been given sanctuary in the United States. My grandfather was not and was murdered in Munich during Kristallnacht. So, when I saw the onslaught of Russia on Ukraine, I could not help but think of the plight of its Jews and the Ukrainian past. There was cognitive dissonance for me. I saw the naked aggression and human suffering to satisfy Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dubious geopolitical designs. But I also thought of Ukraine’s past. How to resolve the dissonance? I focused on the humanitarian disaster for all Ukrainians. The suffering and hope for peace overwhelm everything. And Ms. Shimron’s words are proof for me that I am right. Long live a free Ukraine.
Rob Klein, Gainesville
Regarding the March 9 front-page article “Democrats embrace risky political strategy”:
President Biden has made diplomatic overtures to autocratic leaders he had previously kept at arm’s length. These leaders are Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The reason is no secret. It is part of Mr. Biden’s strategy to further isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and simultaneously secure access to greater supplies of oil to reduce our need to import Russian oil and to inflict pain on Mr. Putin.
Fair-minded people can debate the morality of the United States cozying up to these autocrats, but sometimes the end does justify the means. The end in this case is to ratchet up the pressure on Mr. Putin, making the economic pain so high that he might feel compelled to stand down in Ukraine or at least settle for much less than a total capitulation. Though this probably won’t force Mr. Putin’s hand, it is worth trying. Even if Mr. Biden’s coordinated international strategy does not ultimately save Ukraine, it might well dissuade the Russian autocrat from following through on any other expansionist ambitions.
To tweak an old saying, the president's overtures to regimes he once viewed with alarm and disdain validates the notion that geopolitics makes strange bedfellows.
Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.
The Post deserves credit for its consistent support of international human rights norms, but its March 6 editorial calling for seizure of the property of Russian oligarchs, “No escaping on fancy yachts,” forgot that even oligarchs have a right to due process.
There is a difference between imposing sanctions on governments, politicians and companies and depriving individuals of even ill-gotten gains. It is not an international crime to have “significant assets abroad” or to be a member of a kleptocracy, and there is no evidence that even the worst of the oligarchs advocated the invasion of Ukraine or the bombing of its civilians. Both the European Court of Human Rights and the European Union’s Court of Justice have held that there must be a minimum level of due process before a country can lawfully apply even a U.N. Security Council-ordered sanction against an individual terrorist suspect.
If the United States were serious about corruption and money-laundering, its list of targets should include Saudis, Emiratis, Chinese and many others, as well as Russians. No one should have sympathy for oligarchs losing their yachts, dachas or London mansions, and sanctions that result in their losing money are welcome and appropriate. However, being generally supportive of the Putin regime is not automatically equivalent to supporting aggression in Ukraine.
Witch hunts, even if well-intentioned, do not set good precedents.
Hurst Hannum, Cambridge, Mass.