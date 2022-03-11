After years of calls for change from advocates, the public seems to understand bail reform. In 2017, Maryland took the historic step of changing its Rules of Court (essentially laws) to disfavor the use of cash bail and guide judges toward using the “least onerous” conditions of release during bail hearings. The rule now says “preference should be given to additional conditions without financial terms.” Along with bail, pretrial supervision, stay-away orders, curfews and personal recognizance comes the possibility of release on home detention. However, before October, if you couldn’t afford pretrial home-detention fees, you generally couldn’t get it, even if a judge allowed it. Once released on home detention, if you missed payments, you could be rearrested. This rewards defendants with more money. That seems to be against the spirit of the aforementioned bail reform, no?

If bills pending in the Maryland General Assembly this session sponsored by state Sen. Shelly L. Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) and Del. Stephanie M. Smith (D-Baltimore City) are not passed, these injustices would reemerge.

The bills, H.B. 1011 and S.B. 704, seek to continue the General Assembly’s successful efforts last year in passing legislation regarding pretrial home-detention inequity. Because of the 2021 law, money became available in October to help pay pretrial home-detention fees for poor defendants. As a lawyer in the public defender’s office (OPD) for 18 years representing indigent adults in all phases of the justice system, I can see that this has been one of the most impactful actions to assist our clients.

The Maryland judiciary took on the difficult task of administering the funding, and the system has been a success for clients in need as well as home-detention companies that want people to use their services. Just as they led efforts last year, local organizations such as the Jobs Opportunities Task Force, Out for Justice and Baltimore Action Legal Team have spearheaded the push to keep the money flowing just to achieve what we all perceive as basic fairness. These groups have community funds, but they can’t keep up with the fees, nor is their intervention a solution. My OPD colleagues and I have also witnessed the injustices. People can pay nearly $6,000 and exhaust their savings over the span of the pretrial process — some only to have their cases dismissed or resolved for sentences that don’t involve incarceration.

The pending bills would offer a fix to the immediate home-detention problem in several respects. First, they would continue funding to indigent individuals to pay private home-detention fees or require localities to waive or cover fees for public home monitoring. This is huge. Make no mistake, home detention is still a mode of incarceration. A judge must order it. An individual cannot leave his or her residence except for any judge-approved allowances programmed into a GPS device. Home detention meant the difference between life and death as the coronavirus made its way through our jails and prisons. We have also seen unprecedented delays in trials across the state, some stretching out to nearly two years. Jury trials resumed on March 7 after the most recent virus-related shutdown. These bills are a humane response to excessive pretrial incarceration.

Additionally, funding home detention is an extremely important step for the General Assembly to take toward revamping the uneven pretrial system throughout Maryland. Perhaps the most unnoticed problem here is that people arrested in jurisdictions such as Kent County or Baltimore City (without free home detention) are subjected to equal-protection violations in that they don’t have the same release options as arrestees in places such as Montgomery, St. Mary’s, Anne Arundel or Prince George’s counties, where home detention is local and, most important, free. Providing funding begins to level the playing field. Also important to consider is that OPD clients across the state struggling with home-detention costs tend to be people of color. Geography, finances and race should not determine people’s freedom as they await a court date.