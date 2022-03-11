Though the Constitution might not protect Americans from having to be vaccinated against a contagious disease, it certainly protects the ability of Americans to travel to other states to engage in conduct that might be illegal in their own state. The most obvious example of this principle concerns divorce. In the mid-20th century, many states had laws that severely limited the grounds for divorce. Iowa, for example, had a one-year residency requirement that the Supreme Court upheld in 1975. Enter Nevada and Las Vegas, where couples could travel and get a virtually instant divorce. When home states attempted to invalidate those divorces, the Supreme Court held that the Constitution’s “full faith and credit” clause required states to recognize actions legally obtained in other states. The same principle applies to marriage.
Obviously, a Missouri woman could not be prosecuted in Missouri for an abortion she obtained in Illinois. Is it really possible that her parent, friend, spouse or a nonprofit could be prosecuted for assisting in that outcome? We have to wait to see what Justice Clarence Thomas says about this, but for now Missouri appears to be barking up the wrong tree.
George Chuzi, McLean