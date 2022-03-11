Advertisement

I knew The Post would not want to characterize Zelensky’s efforts as negative. I was in a quandary. I began Googling the term. I checked for synonyms and found “publicity” and “advocacy” but also “brainwashing” and “indoctrination.” I was not satisfied. Mentally, I was more comfortable with the negative meanings.

Continuing my search for a more conclusive answer, I eventually came across a March 2010 HuffPost blog article by Nancy Snow, “Positive propaganda,” in which the author writes that “propaganda is actually a value-free term” and that “propaganda has been used to further positive agendas. One such agenda was the American Revolution. Samuel Adams, one of the leaders of the early revolutionary movement, is considered by many historians to be a master propagandist.”

Obviously, Snow felt a need to write her article. It helped me to realize that there is difficulty in using words that have evolved into accepted meanings beyond their academic ones. However, I, for one, am always grateful when reading the morning paper pushes me to do a little research. So, I ask The Post’s forgiveness for my skepticism and will try to reframe and embrace my newly expanded understanding of the word “propaganda.”

Veronica Mevorach, Silver Spring

We should not use language that alienates our audience

In the Feb. 25 front-page articles about Ukraine, the writing stopped me in my tracks — mid-sip of coffee, to boot. It wasn’t the content of the articles — although they were, unfortunately, a bit jaw-dropping. It was two words that, in my decades of writing, reading and trying to live up to my English-major background, I have never seen. They are so obtuse, I was sure spellcheck had checked out. One was “irredentist” [“Putin’s tolerance for risk catches some by surprise”]. The next: “revanchist.” What the heck?

Of course, I looked them up. That helped but didn’t answer my question: Why would The Post use these words to begin with? Were these articles intended for experts in international history or your general readership? I’m having a hard time imagining reporters on the ground in Moscow pulling those words out of the hat as they’re hurrying to make deadline. An erudite editor with the luxury of Google nearby? Why not take a few extra words to explain what is meant?

Ellen Ternes, Fayetteville, Pa.

Newton’s law and Ukrainian force

George F. Will should be careful with his science-based analogies. In his March 3 op-ed on the Ukrainian situation, “For Putin, a refresher in physics — and judo,” he suggested that Newton’s third law of motion implies that a force exerted will provoke an opposing force to rise up in response. This is not what the law means. If one side is stronger, part of its force is consumed in accelerating the point of contact toward the weaker side. The latter can be overrun, just as one would expect without consulting Newton, even though at every moment the forces at the moving front balance.

Story continues below advertisement

But this matter is more serious than pedagogy, and I hope it is the Ukrainian people who will prove stronger and will accelerate the Russian invaders outward and back to their own country. But that won’t be force; it will be fortitude.

Steve Lowe, Sudbury, Mass.

The headline jumped the gun

The headline on Robert Kagan’s Feb. 22 Opinions essay, “What we can expect after Putin’s conquest of Ukraine,” was a bit premature. As I write this letter, it is 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 and Ukraine remains a sovereign nation. If The Post is truly concerned that democracy dies in darkness, why help push Ukraine into Russian hands with this inaccurate headline? Please do better.

Carol Russo, Ivoryton, Conn.

President Biden rightly chose to de-escalate remarks on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s escalation to nuclear alert. The Post nonetheless chose its Feb. 28 front-page headline: “Russian nuclear forces on alert.”

Yes, The Post has a duty to inform, but not to scare us to the bunkers when our president is acting rationally.

Naomi Salus, Washington

‘What’s in a name?’

As a regular reader of columns by Michele L. Norris, I found I agreed with most of her March 1 op-ed, “What Ketanji Brown Jackson’s guidance counselor missed.” However, I was puzzled by the following sentence: “I hope to see a world where names like Ketanji and Kamala and Kizzmekia roll off the tongue as easily as Ashok, Xiomara or Eun-Woo.”

I am unsure about what to make of it. Ketanji, the best that I can tell, is an Indian name whose one meaning is “home.” Kamala is an Indian name meaning “lotus.” Kamala is derived from Sanskrit, as is Ashok, which means “one without sorrow.” Xiomara means “ready for battle” in Spanish. I learned that Eun-Woo is Korean for “merciful” and “outstanding.”

Perhaps Norris knows several Ashoks, Xiomaras and Eun-Woos but not many with the other three names. If the implication is that the three names that begin with K are distinctly African American and that the others are not, I believe that I’ve already shown that linguistically this is not correct. If the suggestion is that the names that begin with K are not as well accepted, I wish the writer had said so specifically.

I think we can all agree that guidance counselors should provide proper encouragement to any student whether the student is named Ashok, Kizzmekia, Andy, Hiroshi or Karen.

Rama K. Kotra, Herndon

Family ties, not tied family

I greatly enjoyed “Paul Ryan’s familial link to court nominee,” the deft Feb. 26 Style article charting the very few degrees of separation ironically connecting Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and former House speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) as one big happy family. But I suspect that it meant to portray Jackson’s husband’s twin brother, William, as a “big shot” in Goodwin Procter’s “litigation” team, and not its “ligation” team, unless being tied up in court might have an unusually personal meaning at the firm.

Mike Reis, Silver Spring

Consistently inconsistent coverage

Again, the Maryland women’s basketball team gets subpar coverage compared with the men’s team. No. 13 Maryland upset No. 10 Indiana while playing only six players. Where was the article published? Feb. 26 on Page 6 of the Sports section. When the men’s basketball team upset Ohio State, its article was published Feb. 28 on the section front.

As much as The Post touts its equal coverage, the proof is in the proverbial pudding, and the media in general continues to fall far short in coverage and support of women’s sporting events. Rarely, if ever, does the media lead with a story regarding the women in any sport.

Coverage of women’s sporting events remains consistently inconsistent. The struggle continues.

Steven Parker, Laurel

It should not be a challenge to judge Greene by her own words

Catherine Rampell’s March 1 op-ed, “Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be judged by her own words. Challenge accepted.,” failed utterly to meet that challenge.

The first half of the piece was an irrelevant discussion of events where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke and the radical sponsors of those events but contained not one word of her speeches. The only quotation from Greene was her dismissal of the “guilt by association” attacks that the preceding eight column inches represented. The second half of the op-ed provided the (purported) gist of Greene’s statements on several topics, but not in Greene’s words. The only quotation from Greene was the “gazpacho police” bit (with the hilarious “soup d’etat” rejoinder). The rest was paraphrases by Rampell or some other source, but not Greene’s words.

If one is to judge Greene by her words, one must cite the specific words that incur the judgment, not the words of her associates and not some hearsay version of her words. There might, of course, be good reasons for not quoting Greene, not the least of which is that she deserves no attention. Rampell’s past words have demonstrated that she can do much better.

Ed Barkmeyer, Silver Spring

The sound of ‘hame’

John Kelly’s March 2 Metro column, in which he commented on Carl Bernstein’s “Warshington” accent, “How (a pre-Post) Bernstein learned the D.C. beat,” led me to recall a long-ago reference to the distinctive Baltimore accent. In a classic Sports Illustrated article, “A Wink at a Homely Girl,” published just before the Orioles swept the Dodgers in the 1966 World Series, the palindromically named Baltimore native Mark Kram penned a melancholy tribute to his hometown. Kram noted that the Baltimore (“Balamar” or “Balmer”) accent, which might better be termed a dialect, “makes a New Yorker, by comparison, sound like Laurence Olivier.”

Kram observed that “the Irish are the Ahrsh, one does not dial a number — one dolls. A place of business is a bidness, and an accelerator is an exhillerator, and you don’t go to a drugstore, you go to a drukstore. Dusk is dust, Druid Hill Park is Druidl Park, a man’s paramour waits for him on the lawn every evening. Our is air, barbed wire is bobwar, home is hame, a bureau is a beero, the government is the gummint, a car is a koor, a cruller is a crawler, asphalt is asfelt, orange juice is arnjoos, and any citizen who thinks this article is garbage will call it gobbidge.”

A great writer, especially on boxing, Kram died in 2002 at age 69. “A Wink at a Homely Girl,” which references a quote from his fellow “Balmerian” H.L. Mencken, lives on, however. Now, as then, local accents and dialects provide much-needed spice in the sameness of everyday life.

James D. Regan, McLean

A picture needed in print

The Feb. 17 front-page article “A convict got a second chance. Then he was gone.,” about Kevin Flythe was disturbing.

I was equally disturbed there was no photograph of Flythe provided in the print edition of the article. The online version did supply a color photograph of this missing man, but it was nearly a decade old. Flythe is now 52.

Assuming the purpose of the article was not only to underscore lapses in prison release protocols but also to help the family locate a relative victimized by those protocols, an accompanying picture in the print edition was a must, in my opinion.

Emory Damron, Alexandria

Animals are ‘killed,’ not ‘harvested’

The repeated use of the euphemism “harvest” by the governor of Montana’s spokeswoman in describing the shooting of a collared mountain lion by the governor tells you much of what you need to know about this deplorable incident [“Montana governor shoots collared mountain lion,” news, March 2]. If a mountain lion can be linguistically equated to a vegetable, then killing the lion (in whatever manner) has no moral import. But if the lion is seen for what he actually was — an intelligent creature with thoughts and feelings — then terrorizing him for hours before shooting him in a tree becomes far more difficult to justify as an ethical matter.

Proponents of hunting may try to defend the practice on various grounds, but contorting language to pretend that a sentient being is the same as a carrot cannot be one of them. The mountain lion was killed, not “harvested.”

Eric R. Glitzenstein, Washington

Telling local tales

I truly enjoyed the March 1 Metro article regarding the unveiling of the new statue of Pierre L’Enfant in the Capitol, “D.C. leaders hail L’Enfant statue at Capitol as a step toward statehood.” However, the article stopped a bit short by failing to mention the work of Benjamin Banneker, following L’Enfant’s departure from the United States after he was relieved of his duties as the architect of the Capitol by George Washington in 1792.

As the story goes, when L’Enfant left the project, he took all the designs with him, leaving the project in disarray. This left surveyor Andrew Ellicott and others in a bit of a quandary as to how to proceed, thinking they might have to start from scratch. Banneker surprised them when he asserted that he could reproduce the plans from memory and, supposedly, did just that in two days. Granted, many are left wondering if this really happened, but one must at least include this portion of the story. After all, isn’t the entire history of D.C. filled with myths, tall tales and exaggerations?