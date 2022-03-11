No wonder he and Donald Trump share such a bond.

Story continues below advertisement

The details are quite something. First, it seems that Walker has been using the Trump technique of claiming that his companies are extraordinarily successful when the truth is far different — what ordinary people call “lying.”

Advertisement

For instance, here’s a 2018 puff piece on foxnews.com, apparently based on nothing but Walker’s word, that says he “has built three massive companies” and “currently employs more than 800 people in the South,” including 600 people at his chicken company.

But when he applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans at the beginning of the pandemic — like all good conservatives, seeking help from the federal government in times of need — Walker listed only eight employees at the chicken company, per the AJC report.

Story continues below advertisement

His chicken business is essentially a licensing operation, the AJC establishes: Other companies supply the chickens, which are then sold under Walker’s brand.

Which is a perfectly reasonable business venture on his part; the problem comes when he suggests people employed at those other companies work for him. Which he admitted in a lawsuit, clarifying his public suggestions of owning chicken plants by saying, “I don’t mean to speak of ‘own’ in a technical sense.”

Advertisement

That’s not to mention the lawsuits and alleged loan defaults and unpaid bills; the AJC reports that “Walker and various business partners have defaulted or fell behind in payments on at least eight loans totaling $9 million over the past two decades.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Walker may never equal Trump’s thousands of lawsuits and hundreds of people who say he stiffed them, the two do seem to share a similar approach to business.

But also like Trump, these revelations haven’t been disqualifying for Walker. Nor have Walker’s admitted struggles with dissociative identity disorder or his ex-wife’s allegation that he threatened to kill her.

While other Republicans are vying for this Senate seat, none has gotten much attention, and chances are good that Walker will coast to the nomination on Trump’s endorsement and the fame from his football days (the primary is in late May). He’s refusing to debate his Republican rivals, and given his ignorance about politics and policy, that’s probably not a bad idea. Yet polls show him essentially even with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a general election matchup.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The evidence suggests that Walker is at a minimum a businessman of questionable ethics, even if he cannot claim to have drained as many victims’ bank accounts as his mentor Trump has. But it would be too simplistic to say that Republicans just don’t care, that the Trump era has utterly obliterated any concerns they might once have had about character or morality.

That’s certainly true for many Republicans, but not all — and this race is likely to be close enough that even a small number of defections, or members of one party or the other who just decide to stay home, could be decisive.

Georgia politics are extremely complex right now. The Senate race is occurring alongside an intense governor’s race, with Gov. Brian Kemp fending off a primary challenge from Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue; the winner will face Stacey Abrams in what is sure to be a furious general election. It isn’t hard to imagine that a few more revelations or stumbles could be the difference between victory and defeat for Walker.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This is a pattern that could repeat around the country, even amid extremely challenging conditions for Democrats. In race after race, Republicans’ strongest potential candidates — like governors Chris Sununu in New Hampshire, Larry Hogan in Maryland, and Doug Ducey in Arizona — opted out of running for Senate.

Which means that in many races, the Republican primary is about little more than which candidate can claim to be the most fanatical Trumpist. When all those primaries are over, voters will likely be presented with a collection of extremists and grifters on the GOP ticket.