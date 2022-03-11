Russian musicians, artists, athletes and other cultural figures are facing broad backlash as Russian President Valdimir Putin has continued to press his relentless and increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine. Much of the world is outraged and repulsed by the assault on a democratic country and is making clear it wants nothing to do with anything Russian. Crippling economic sanctions were imposed by the United States and its allies. Russian vodka was stripped from American liquor store shelves. U.S. companies suspended operations in Russia. Russian teams have been banned from international competition.

We applaud those steps. But there are thornier issues at play when Russian-born individuals are singled out and ostracized. Some, such as Mr. Gergiev, have been cheerleaders for Mr. Putin’s aggressions; they deserve to be shunned by Western institutions. Others, such as the piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev, have seen their engagements cancelled even after they spoke out against the war, simply because they are Russian; that is unjustified. And still other cases are more complex. Ms. Netrebko, a singer with unparalleled talent, posted on social media her opposition to “this senseless war of aggression” and called on Russia “to end this war right now, to save all of us.” But Ms. Netrebko, whose ties to Mr. Putin span decades, including her endorsement of his election in 2012, refused to denounce him. In one post, later deleted, she chided as hypocrites those in the West seeking repudiation of Mr. Putin. “There was no way forward,” said the opera company’s general manager, explaining the organization would no longer work “with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him — not until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored and restitutions have been made.”

Perhaps the Met and Ms. Netrebko were right to agree to cancellations of her upcoming appearances. But it is discomfiting that U.S. cultural institutions, with their proud traditions of free and diverse speech, would think it right to compel statements by leading artists and athletes. What constitutes a sufficient repudiation, given Mr. Putin’s sometimes murderous response to criticism? Mr. Ovechkin, for example, reportedly had plans to change the profile picture on his Instagram account showing him with Mr. Putin to a symbol of world peace but was advised against it because his wife and children are in Russia.