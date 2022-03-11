She’s stressed out, just as are more than 80 percent of Americans recently polled by the American Psychological Association. While most Americans cite the cumulative effects of inflation, the two-year-old pandemic and a European war with no end in sight, Khrushcheva’s demons are more personal and specific to Putin.
“How could a country that defeated the Nazis do this?” she asks.
Khrushcheva also finds Putin’s actions out of character.
“I kept arguing that [the invasion of Ukraine] couldn’t happen because if you deconstruct Putin, he doesn’t do crazy, big things,” she says. “He does small stuff — Crimea, Belarus. Invading Ukraine was entirely out of the Putin-judo-master-KGB character.”
Americans have wondered what could explain Putin’s error in judgment. Is he ill? Perhaps mentally ill? French President Emmanuel Macron’s report that the Russian leader didn’t seem himself during a phone conversation just before the invasion gained traction because it seemed plausible when nothing else did.
Nina dismisses such theories and instead points to Putin’s messianic, autocratic impulses and his self-regard as the next “great” figure on the Russian continuum of “greats.” Peter the Great. Catherine the Great. Putin the Great?
Most of us are already well past curiosity. Putin is a war criminal. And if he once concerned himself with the grandiose mission of restoring the Russian empire, he has accomplished the opposite. He has destroyed cities and historic architecture that can’t be replicated; he has murdered innocent men, women and children; he has scored a direct hit on a maternity hospital.
Putin the Monster will join not the greats but the murderers in Russia’s history.
Disturbingly — and despite some protests — Putin’s stature has risen among Russians in the wake of the invasion. According to Russian state pollster VTsIOM, his rating jumped six points in the week ending Feb. 27 to reach 70 percent. Another state polling agency, FOM, recorded a seven-point increase bringing approval of Putin to 71 percent.
That’s chiefly because incessant propaganda from state-run media (and the closing of most independent news sources) has fed the idea that Russia is waging an entirely just war. (And regular Russians, like Americans, may be less-than-honest with state pollsters.) Khrushcheva told me of a video being played on the Telegram platform that portrays Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Adolf Hitler surrounded by Ukrainians dressed in Nazi uniforms.
This is all the more despicable given that Zelensky is Jewish and lost family members in the Holocaust. “It’s so horrible, you actually can’t watch it,” says Khrushcheva, who specializes in propaganda scholarship.
In his pursuit of a nationalistic, patriotic, “moral” Russia with himself as czar, Putin has put his country in reverse. Economic sanctions might be the least of what he has wrought. People including Khrushcheva are equally concerned about social sanctions, manifested in the loss of identity, society and culture.
“As a country, Russia is ruined for decades to come,” she says. “The whole world is behind Ukraine. [The rest of the world] will never, ever be normal with us. Not even a handshake.”
In 1980, exiled Russian novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote in Foreign Affairs that Russia might need 150 to 200 years to recover from communism. I wonder if Khrushcheva’s prediction is too optimistic.
I grew up during the Cold War, as did President Biden and Putin, and was terrified of Khrushcheva’s great-grandfather. He was the Putin of my childhood, a fearsome man who tried to plant missiles in Cuba just 300 miles from where I lived in Florida. His was the face of Satan to American children like me.
Today, his great-granddaughter, who is writing his biography, tells me stories of a gentle giant who loved Ukraine and called out those, including his wife, who referred to it as “Small Russia.” All things pass, you see, and all things stay the same.
But this time seems different. Everything seems at risk, even a future in which a great-granddaughter of a Soviet strongman becomes an American citizen and pens his biography with eyes wide open.
